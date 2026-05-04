Bridging the Digital Divide: What ED-Tech means in Pakistan

In a modest home in interior Sindh, a young student waits for her father to return home; not for dinner, but for his smartphone. It’s the only way she can learn.

For her, “online learning” isn’t about platforms, rather it’s a borrowed opportunity, limited by time and connectivity. This is the digital divide in Pakistan, a country which is rapidly growing in the ed-tech sector, where bridging this divide is not only just a policy factor but rather a moral, economic, and educational necessity.

Pakistan has made significant progress in bridging the gap in digital connectivity. Yet, there is a hindrance in access, divided along lines of geography, gender, and income. Urban centers are rapidly digitizing, while rural communities still struggle with basic internet reliability. Even where connectivity exists, meaningful access is another challenge altogether. A smartphone shared among family members, limited data packages, and lack of digital skills create invisible barriers that statistics often fail to capture. Pakistan, in many ways, is connected; but not yet benefitting.

Ed-tech in Pakistan stands at a crossroad. It holds the promise of bolstering education, making learning borderless, scalable, and more accessible but without intentional design, it risks becoming just another layer of exclusion.

However, the Covid-19 pandemic made this divide impossible to ignore. While some students easily maneuvered towards online classes, millions were left behind; citing connectivity issues, limited devices, or even outdated systems. Dr. Umar Saif in an interview, reported that digital access in Pakistan is not just about infrastructure, it is about inclusivity and usability at scale. The uncomfortable reality is that in many parts of the country, technology still separates those who can access it from those who cannot.

On the other hand, entrepreneur Burhan Mirza said that “”Bridging the digital divide is not about giving people access to the internet, it’s about giving them an opportunity.” He further explained that Ed-tech in Pakistan must change from simple content consumption to learning actual skills. “If we don’t equip people with the skills to use technology meaningfully, we’re just digitizing inequality.” says Burhan Mirza.

Bridging the gap is not just a one-dimensional problem. It requires solving three critical layers like Affordable internet and devices, Digital literacy and skills, and Relevant localized content. Without this triad, ed-tech remains surface-level; present, but not powerful. No single sector can solve the digital divide alone. Governments must invest in infrastructure and policy frameworks that expand access to underserved regions. Private players must build solutions that prioritize reach and usability over complexity. And institutions must rethink how education is delivered in a digital-first world. As Dr. Umar Saif has often highlighted through Pakistan’s digital initiatives, scalable impact comes from ecosystems; not isolated efforts. Mirza further clarifies this urgency: “The future of Pakistan’s workforce will not be defined by degrees, but by digital competence. Ed-tech is not just an industry; it’s a national responsibility.”

Pakistan’s digital journey is steadily gaining progress. Connectivity is improving, awareness is rising, and the appetite for learning is stronger than ever. However, the real question is not just about how many people are online, it’s rather about how many are actually learning.

If ed-tech only serves the ones connected, it will only deepen the existing divide but if it’s built with inclusivity at its core. It can become one of the most powerful drivers of social mobility in the country.

Also Read: Punjab Plans Satellite Internet Rollout to Bridge Digital Divide Across Underserved Areas