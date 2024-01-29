The Chairman of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Maj General (R) Hafeez Ur Rehman HI (M), recently had a meeting with the Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan, Mr. Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, where he presented the Annual Report for the year 2023. This detailed report highlights the significant progress and advancements in the telecommunications sector throughout the past year. According to the report, Telecom Sector reports a whopping 17% revenue growth in FY23. The report also highlights that the number of telecom subscribers reached an impressive 192 million by the end of September 2023, with 130 million of them being broadband subscribers. Not only this but PTA’s annual 2023 report also highlights the evolution of women in mobile broadband.

Bridging the Gap: PTA’s Annual 2023 Report Reflects the Evolution of Women in Mobile Broadband

As per the comprehensive annual report for the year 2023 released by PTA, there has been a significant surge in mobile broadband subscribers in the country. The data reveals that Pakistan currently boasts a total of 122.9 million mobile broadband subscribers. Breaking down this figure, it indicates that out of the total subscribers, 93.1 million are men, and 29.8 million are women.

This noteworthy increase in mobile broadband subscribers, particularly among women, highlights a positive trend in digital connectivity. Comparing the data with previous years, in 2021, there were only 21 million mobile broadband subscribers among women, accounting for a total of 100 million subscribers. The subsequent year, 2022, witnessed a further rise with 26.4 million women subscribing to mobile broadband out of a total of 114.4 million subscribers.

These figures underscore a commendable shift in the digital landscape, indicating an increasing inclusivity of women in mobile broadband usage. The year-on-year growth in the number of female subscribers reflects the ongoing efforts to bridge the gender gap in digital access and empower more women to engage in the benefits of mobile broadband services. The statistics not only illustrate the expanding digital footprint in Pakistan but also signify the importance of continued initiatives to ensure equitable access to digital resources for all members of society.

