Broadband Growth in Pakistan: WISPAP Recommends Reforms to PTA For Local Loop Licensing

The Wireless Internet Service Providers Association of Pakistan (WISPAP) has submitted key recommendations to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) regarding the Local Loop (LL) Licensing Regime. The association is advocating for a modernized and technology-neutral framework that promotes broadband expansion, fosters innovation, and ensures fair competition in the telecom sector.

WISPAP Urges PTA to Modernize Local Loop Licensing for Better Broadband Access

In response to PTA’s Consultation Paper on Local Loop Licensing, WISPAP has suggested significant reforms to remove outdated regulations that no longer align with modern technological advancements. One of its primary recommendations is eliminating the mandatory voice service requirement for LL licensees. The association argues that this outdated rule restricts the potential for broadband expansion. Instead, WISPAP has proposed introducing an Internet Service Provider (ISP)-only Local Loop license to accelerate high-speed internet accessibility across Pakistan.

Why Licensing Reforms Matter

Shahzad Arshad, Chairman of WISPAP, stressed the urgency of these reforms by highlighting how other countries have already transitioned to more flexible licensing models. “The future of Pakistan’s digital economy depends on our ability to adapt to global best practices. Regulators worldwide, from the UK to India and Australia, have embraced technology-neutral licensing models that prioritize broadband growth. Pakistan must not be left behind,” he stated.

Key Recommendations from WISPAP

WISPAP members have put forward several key proposals to improve Pakistan’s broadband landscape:

Elimination of Mandatory Voice Services: LL license holders should have the flexibility to operate as broadband-only service providers rather than being forced to offer voice telephony services. This will lower entry barriers and encourage more investment in broadband infrastructure. Technology-Neutral Licensing: The framework should allow the use of modern technologies such as Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP), Software-Defined Networking (SDN), Network Functions Virtualization (NFV), and cloud-based networking. These advancements can also improve service efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance internet connectivity. ISP-Only Local Loop License: A dedicated broadband-only Local Loop license should be introduced to accelerate the rollout of high-speed internet, particularly in underserved rural areas where connectivity remains a challenge. Fair Allocation of Numbering Resources: Numbering resources should only be allocated to those LL licensees offering voice services. Broadband-focused providers also should not be burdened with unnecessary regulatory requirements that do not apply to their operations. Prevention of Anti-Competitive Practices: PTA must ensure that large telecom operators do not exploit their market dominance to unfairly restrict the growth of smaller ISPs and LL operators. A fair regulatory environment will encourage healthy competition, benefiting both businesses and consumers.

The Need for an Investment-Friendly Regulatory Framework

WISPAP believes that Pakistan’s broadband future hinges on creating a regulatory framework that encourages investment, innovation, and cost-effective service delivery. “The regulatory landscape must evolve to attract local and foreign investment in telecom infrastructure, fostering a truly competitive market that benefits businesses and consumers alike,” Arshad emphasized.

The association has formally submitted its recommendations to the PTA. It is also calling for support from all stakeholders, including the government, industry experts, and the general public. WISPAP remains committed to working with regulators to ensure that Pakistan’s telecom sector remains competitive and aligned with global technological advancements.

