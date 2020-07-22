The number of 3G and 4G users in Pakistan reached 81.14 million by end-June compared to 79.88 million by end-May, registering an increase of 1.26 million, said Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

The number of mobile phone users in Pakistan reached 167.27 by end-June compared to 166.36 million by the end-May, which registered an increase of 0.91 million during the period under review.

Broadband Subscribers Witnesses Surge of 1.26 Million in 1 Month

Monthly Next Generation Mobile Service (NGMS) penetration increased from 37.7 in May to 38.25 percent in June.

Jazz’s total count for 3G users stood at 10.817 million by end June compared to 11.035 million by end May, registering a decrease of 0.218 million. Jazz 4G user numbers jumped from 18.271 million by end May 2020 to 19.062 million by end June.

Zong 3G subscribers decreased from 6.741 million by end May to 6.535 million by the end June while the number of 4G users jumped 17.051 million by end May to 17.507 million by end June.

The number of 3G users of Telenor network decreased from 7.089 million by end May to 6.943 million by end June. The number of 4G users jumped from 10.383 million by end May to 10.925 million by end June.

Ufone 3G users decreased from 5.652 million by end May to 5.469 million by end June. The number of 4G users of Ufone increased from 3.657 million by end May to 3.881 million by end June.

Teledensity for cellular mobile increased from 78.51 percent in May to 78.84 in June. The broadband subscribers increased from 81.91 million by end May to 83.17 million by end June 2020.

PTA has not updated the figures for complained and the 6997 complaints from telecom consumers against different telecom operators including (cellular operators, PTCL, LDIs, WLL operators, and ISPs) was as of December 2019.