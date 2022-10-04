Bruce Willis is one of the most famous personalities in the world of Hollywood. Recently, a debate was making rounds on the internet that the popular TV star has sold his appearance rights to a deepfake company, ‘Deepcake.’ However, the famous actor denied selling the rights to his face.

The Hollywood legend decided to allow the company Deepcake to use his face for projects using a body double, or “digital twin,” which would enable him to continue appearing, artfully, in films or advertisements after his decision to stop acting, as reported last week by some major sources.

Bruce Willis Denies Selling Rights to Deepfake Company

Following a diagnosis of aphasia, a neurological illness that makes talking and interpreting language challenging, Willis stated in March 2020 that he was giving up acting. However, he will continue to star in the upcoming film Detective Knight: Rogue, which was shot prior to his retirement.

Willis reportedly stated on the Deepcake website,

I appreciated the accuracy of my character. It’s a wonderful chance for me to travel in the past. My character is comparable to the photos from that era because the neural network was trained on material from Die Hard and Fifth Element.

It is pertinent to mention here that the A.I. deepfake of the actor’s “digital twin” was subsequently utilized in a 2021 Russian advertisement for the phone business Megafon.

A spokesperson for the actor said that he had “no partnership or agreement” with Deepcake, according to a report. That denial in turn led to pushback from the deepfake company. Furthermore, he said,