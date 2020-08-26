The latest song by Korean boy band BTS has broken some prior YouTube records and seeks to become the UK’s number one single this Friday. The colorful dance video was watched 101.1 million times in one day after it was released at the end of last week.

BTS New Song Dynamite Breaks a Couple of YouTube Records

Dynatime broke the previous record set up by fellow K-Pop band Blackpink, whose song How You Like That was watched 86.3 million views in 24 hours. BTS Dynamite also becomes the first-ever video to attain 100 million views in 24 hours.

3 Million+ fans also tuned in to enjoy the clip’s live premiere which also broke the previous record held by Blackpink’s ‘How You Like That’. Another interesting thing is that the Dynamite is the first-ever single from BTS to be sung entirely in the English language and that can be real reason for this video to went viral.

After the video went viral, BTS stated,

We decided to first release a single because we wanted to reach our fans as soon as possible. Due to Covid-19, people around the world have been going through tough times and we wanted to share some positive energy with our fans.

Dynamite has already topped the iTunes download chart in more than 100 countries and most probably could give the band their first UK number-one single this Friday. As per the data of Official Chart Company, Dynamite ramped up1.7 million UK streams in its first 2 days and is currently 1,700 chart sales ahead of Joel Corry & MNEK’s chart-topper Head & Heart.

Check out? YouTube Non-Human Moderators took down more Videos than ever in Last Quarter