Budget 2024-25: Laptops & Computer Prices to Increase by 100%

In the proposed budget for 2024-2025, the Government of Pakistan has announced a 100% increase in sales tax on computers and laptops. It’s expected to generate additional revenue of around Rs. 3 billion to increase government revenues.

However, the tax increase is likely to result in higher prices for computers and laptops. It could impact the purchasing power of consumers and potentially slow the adoption of new technologies. Consequently, consumers may also opt for lower-cost alternatives, affecting market dynamics.

The projected Rs. 3 billion revenue from this tax increase is planned to support public sector development programs. The government sees this measure as a balanced approach to fulfill fiscal needs while leveraging sectors with robust market demand. The tech sector has shown consistent growth in the last few months, so imposing new taxes may hamper its growth.

On the other hand, retailers and manufacturers may also experience a shift in consumer behavior because of the higher prices. This could lead to a push for additional value-added services to justify the increased costs, as businesses seek to maintain sales and customer base.

