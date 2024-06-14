Budget 2024-25: Rs 5.394 Billion Proposed for these IT Projects

The federal government has recently presented the national budget for the financial year 2024-25. The government proposed an allocation of Rs. 1400 billion for the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP). Under the PSDP, an amount of Rs. 5.394 billion has been proposed for five new IT and Telecommunication projects which are as follows:

1) Digital Economy Enhancement Project:

Proposed allocation: Rs. 3.5 billion

The project is a collaborative effort of the Ministry of IT & Telecom (MoITT), the Board of Investment (BoI), the National Information Technology Board (NITB), and the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA). It will be funded by a World Bank loan and focus on the enhancement of digital economy.

2) Expansion of Cellular Services in AJK and GB Phase-IV (SCO):

Proposed allocation: Rs. 194 million

This project seeks to improve cellular services in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) regions. The telecom services in the region are managed by the Special Communications Organization (SCO).

3) NGMS Core Upgradation (SCO):

Proposed allocation: Rs. 100 million

This project includes the upgradation of the core infrastructure of the Next Generation Mobile Services (NGMS) to improve performance and capacity.

4) National Semiconductor HR Development Program (NSHRDP) Phase-I (IT Wing):

Proposed allocation: Rs. 800 million

This program will focus on the development of human resources in the semiconductor sector.

5) Revamping of the IT Industry Landscape (PSEB):

Proposed allocation: Rs. 800 million

This project aims to modernize the IT industry by enhancing its global competitiveness and capacity. Moreover, it will be executed by the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB).

The proposed allocation of Rs. 5.394 billion for these IT projects underscores the government’s commitment to advancing Pakistan’s digital infrastructure.

