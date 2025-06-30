Budget Confusion Hits IT Ministry, Senate Questions Rs. 5 Billion Cut

A meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on IT and Telecom, chaired by Senator Palwasha Khan, raised concerns over conflicting figures between the Ministry of IT and the Planning Commission regarding PSDP allocations.

The committee noted that the IT Ministry was allocated Rs. 21 billion in 2023–24, which has now been reduced to Rs. 16 billion for 2024–25. Senator Afnanullah demanded an explanation.

Officials from the Ministry said project approvals were delayed, which affected disbursements. Federal Minister Shaza Fatima added that overall PSDP cuts were applied to many sectors, not just IT.

