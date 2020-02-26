Pakistani youth’s most favorite brand realme has been launching a number of smartphones from past one year keeping with its lineup for the New Year, the Chinese smartphone brand has launched its first smartphone lineup of the year, the realme 5i and realme C3 has been launched in company’s first ever campus launch event to engage with youthful audience and let them experience the device first hand. The realme 5i will be available in one variant – 4+64GB priced at PKR 24,999 available for sale on from 26th Feb, 2020. realme C3 with 3GB RAM + 32GB storage device is priced at PKR 20,999, available for sale on from 29th Feb, 2020. realme has found itself a place among the top five phone brands. Besides a high value for money, Realme’s availability across all tiers of the smartphone market ensures great visibility.

Budget Smartphones, The Realme 5i & Realme C3 Unveiled in a Launch Event Today

Disrupting the market consistently with its remarkable product offerings, Harvey He, Country Manager – realme Pakistan states, “We are elated to launch our #QuadCameraBatteryKing realme 5i and #TripleCameraGameMonster realme C3. Our ‘Dare to Leap’ philosophy has brought pioneering flagship user experiences into more budget. Our latest product offerings, realme 5i and realme C3 are the most premium smartphones in there price segment. And I am sure our two new entrants in Pakistan, will lead the market and have the support and love of our realme fans.”

realme 5i

realme 5 series achieved great success, the shipments of 5 series exceeded 5.5 million units globally. Now as entry-level model of 5 series family, realme 5i also brings great user experience in camera, battery, performance and design, but with more affordable price for more consumers.

With a massive 5000 mAh battery, realme 5i provides best battery life performance and longest 30-day standby in the price segment. It can make you enjoy extra-long entertainment experience. The realme 5i have also been equipped with fireproof protective separation and triple precautions to guarantee battery safety.

realme 5i is equipped Snapdragon 665 based on 11nm production process, operating at a clock speed of 2.0GHz along with enhanced gaming performance and 3rd generation Qualcomm AI Engine, providing outstanding performance in their price segments.

realme 5i adopts latest Sunrise Design in its slim body. Grains on back cover is processed by the industry-leading German five-axis precision radium carving machine, presenting a stunning visual experience after 600-minute polishment, to show the enthusiasm and endless possibilities of the young generation. realme 5i comes in two colors – Aqua Blue and Forest Green.

realme 5i also packs a leading image experience with widely praised quad camera setup – 119° ultra-wide-angle lens (8MP), main camera (12MP), portrait lens (2MP) and ultra-macro lens (2MP). With upgraded algorithm, Nightscape 2.0 is now available in ultra-wide-angle lens, enables you shoot excellent night photos with wider view. Main camera supports better EIS effect, you can take more stabilized videos while moving.

In terms of software, all realme smartphones will get the new upgraded ColorOS 6.1 which will have feature upgrade, hotspot management function, real privacy function and Hotspot management. With ColorOS 6.1, realme 5i can activate dark mode, bring a darker color palette for Apps and operating system, helping you to ease your eyes and focus better with a more vibrant foreground content standing out against the darker background.

realme C3

Redefine C for Colorful, Cheerful, Competitive, Considerate; Realme C3 is the world’s first phone to be powered by MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, which is designed for entry-level gaming. There are 32GB and 64GB storage options to choose from and the dedicated microSD card allows storage expansion up to 256GB.

The Realme C3 features a 6.52-inch HD+ LCD display with a screen-to-body ratio of 89.8%. For the phone’s back design, Realme draws inspiration from the sun’s rays with a satiny finish that gives the impression of a frosted glass back despite the use of plastic. The Realme C3 comes in Blazing Red and Frozen Blue colors inspired by lava and glaciers, respectively. The phone feature a fingerprint scanner and face unlock feature as well.

Starting things off with the most noteworthy feature, the new variant of the Realme C3 flaunts a triple rear camera setup – a 12MP primary sensor, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro lens, which can take close-up images of objects from a distance of 4cm. The front camera of this variant of the Realme C3 is a 5MP unit.

The internal storage has scope for further expansion with the help of an external SD card. One can expand the storage of the Realme C3 smartphone by up to 256GB. Speaking of the display of the device, the Realme C3 flaunts a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a waterdrop notch at the top. Powering the device is a MediaTek Helio G70 chipset. In the software department, the Realme C3 runs on the latest Android 10 OS with the company’s in-house Realme UI baked on top of it.

Coming to the battery of the device, the Realme C3 is fueled with a big 5,000mAh battery. The big let-down here is the fact that there is no USB Type-C charging port and one would have to make do with a more conventional USB 2.0 charging port.

In Pakistan realme C3 with 3GB RAM + 32GB storage device is priced at PKR 20,999, and will be available for sale on from 29th Feb, 2020.