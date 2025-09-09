Built to Perform, Designed to Shine: vivo Y400 Now Available

vivo today announces the first sale of its latest Y Series powerhouse the vivo Y400, now available in stores and online. Designed for users who demand style, entertainment, durability, and intelligent performance, the Y400 is more than just a smartphone. It’s an all-in-one essential that delivers flagship-level value at an unbeatable price.

Outstanding Design That Blends Fashion with Function

The vivo Y400 redefines everyday smartphone design with a bold, fashion-forward look and a premium finish. Available in two eye-catching color options, Pearl White, inspired by the iridescent shine of natural nacre, and Dynamic Green, featuring silk-like gradients and a modern metallic sheen the Y400 is designed to stand out.

Crafted with minimalist sophistication, it features a slim 7.9mm Metallic Frame and extremely narrow bezels just 2.95mm on the sides and 4.53mm at the bottom making the display 37% slimmer than typical LCDs. The sleek form is comfortable to hold and refined to the touch. Completing the look is a unique Cushion-Cut Diamond Camera Design, combining soft curves with sharp geometry for a distinct, elegant feel.

Big Screen, Bigger Sound Your All-in-One Entertainment Engine

Whether you’re streaming, gaming, or capturing memories, the Y400 delivers an immersive entertainment experience. 6.67-inch[1] 120Hz[2] High-Brightness Ultra Vision AMOLED Display brings content to life with vivid detail and buttery-smooth motion, while Dual Stereo Speakers with 400% volume amplification delivering a cinematic visual and audio experience anywhere you go. Certified with SGS Eye Protection[3], the screen ensures comfortable long viewing hours, while In-Display Fingerprint Unlock allows for quick, secure access. The Y400 also features Hi-Res Audio Certification for studio-quality listening perfect for calls, music, and videos on the go.

Capture moments with a 50MP Sony IMX852 AF Main Camera, 8MP Front Camera, and 2MP Bokeh Camera, perfect for stunning portraits and everyday photography. Take your creativity underwater with Underwater Photography, and once you’re done, One-Tap Water Ejection safely removes residual moisture with ease.

With AI-powered imaging tools, you don’t need to be an expert to polish your photos. AI Erase 2.0 and AI Photo Enhance help polish your shots with a single tap, removing distractions and restoring clarity. Live Photo captures sound and movement before and after every shot, perfect for reliving life’s best moments.

Durability You Can Count On, Power You Can Trust

Durability meets dependability with IP68 and IP69 Dust and Water Resistance, protecting your phone in up to 2 meters of water for 30 minutes exceeding standard durability benchmarks. The Y400’s Wet-Hand Touch algorithm ensures responsiveness even with

damp fingers from post-swim selfies to washing dishes. while the included AirSpring Technology Drop-Resistant Phone Case offers added protection with reinforced corners and shock-absorbing TPU. Backed by rigorous quality testing, the Y400 is ready for the hustle of daily life.

The 6000mAh BlueVolt Battery provides marathon power up to 61 hours of music, 4 extra hours of video streaming, and 2 more hours of gaming compared to standard 5000mAh phones. 44W FlashCharge, gets you from 1% to 50% in just 30 minutes, with Smart Charging Engine 2.0, Overnight Charging Protection, and 24-Dimension Security Protection ensuring fast and safe charging. A Dual-Module Cooling System keeps the phone cool and smooth even during intensive tasks like gaming or video calls.

AI-Powered, Performance-Driven

The Y400 is equipped with a powerful suite of AI features to simplify your day. AI Notes, lets you summarize, format, translate, and extract action items from any text. AI Recorder turns voice memos into clean, summarized transcripts, while AI Documents auto-corrects and enhances scanned files. Instantly translate text across screens with Screen Translation, or explore what you see with Circle to Search, just draw a circle for real-time results.

Boost your productivity with Link to Windows enabling seamless file transfers, browsing, and phone mirroring from your PC. When it’s time to focus, Focus Mode blocks out distractions, while AI SuperLink ensures strong, stable connectivity with 360° signal switching and intelligent network detection.

At its core, the Y400 runs on a Snapdragon® 685 6nm processor, delivering smooth performance and energy efficiency. It comes equipped with 256GB of storageand Extended RAM of 8GB, allowing for seamless multitasking and ample space for apps, files, and media. Additional features like App Retainer, RAM Saver and Storage Compression (freeing up to 20GB) ensure long-term speed and efficiency. Backed by vivo’s 50-Month Smooth Experience, the Y400 is engineered to remain fast, responsive, and reliable well into the future.

As an added benefit, Zong 4G users can enjoy 12GB of free mobile internet by inserting their SIM card into Slot 1 including 2GB per month for 6 months.

