Bushra Bibi, the wife of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, was released from Adiala Jail on Thursday after being granted bail in a recent Toshakhana case. Her release came nearly nine months after she was initially detained, marking the end of a lengthy period in jail that began in January 2024.

Bushra Bibi was taken into custody on January 31, following a 14-year jail sentence handed down by an Islamabad accountability court. The court convicted both her and Imran Khan in connection with the Toshakhana reference. This case centred around the misuse of valuable gifts received from foreign dignitaries during Imran Khan’s tenure as prime minister.

Bushra Bibi Released from Adiala Jail After Nearly Nine Months of Detention

The Toshakhana case was one of several legal challenges faced by the couple, with Imran Khan himself being incarcerated in a separate Toshakhana case since August 2023. Both were arrested on July 13, 2023, shortly after being acquitted in the Iddat case. The next day, Imran Khan was further implicated in a dozen cases related to the events of May 9, 2023, leading to his continued imprisonment.

In the most recent Toshakhana case, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) accused Imran and Bushra of retaining a luxurious Bvlgari jewellery set, which included a necklace, earrings, bracelets, and rings, at a highly discounted price. The FIA alleged that this action caused a significant loss to the national exchequer.

Bushra Bibi’s release followed the Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) decision to grant her bail a day earlier. After the court’s approval, a special judge, Shahrukh Arjumand, issued her release orders. Her legal team, led by Malik Tariq Mehmood Noon and Sohail Satti, submitted surety bonds worth Rs1 million to secure her freedom.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, which Imran Khan founded, welcomed Bushra’s release. In a social media post on X (formerly Twitter), the party celebrated her return, praising her resilience during her detention. PTI Chairman Gohar Khan also acknowledged her courage, highlighting the difficult conditions she endured while in jail.

Despite rumours of a potential deal between Imran Khan and the government, Gohar Khan dismissed these speculations, stating that if such a deal existed, Bushra would not have remained incarcerated for nine months. He also expressed optimism about Imran Khan’s release in the near future.

PTI leader Salman Akram Raja took to X to salute Bushra Bibi’s strength, calling her time in jail “265 of the worst days” and emphasizing her endurance.

Separately, the Islamabad High Court also ordered the production of Imran Khan in court by 3 pm on the same day. However, it was later revealed that his lawyers were instead called to Adiala Jail for a meeting. This came after several previous court orders allowing meetings with Imran Khan had not been implemented due to security concerns cited by the Punjab government.

The IHC also ordered the formation of a medical board to assess Imran Khan’s health, including a private doctor from the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS). This was in response to a petition filed by Imran, seeking regular medical examinations and treatments recommended by his preferred doctors.

Bushra Bibi’s release marks a significant moment in the legal battles surrounding the former first family, while Imran Khan’s continued detention remains a point of contention in Pakistan’s political landscape.