Zong has introduced an amazing offer for its MBB users. If you are in a though of purchasing of any Zong MBB device. Wait, here is a way to get it free. If you really need to buy a Free Zong MBB Device, you need to buy 6 months 100GB bundle. If you get the device using this bundle, you can safe up to Rs. 3500.

Buy 6 Months 100GB Bundle to Get A Free Zong MBB Device

Moreover, it is the users’ choice to get a Bolt or Bolt + device. Here are the two packages the Zong users can choose to get a free Zong MBB device. For Official Website Click Here

Bundle Monthly Volume Validity Price 6 Months 100 GB 75 GB + 25 GB (4AM to 4PM) 6 months PKR 12,000 12 Months 100 GB 75 GB + 25 GB (4AM to 4PM) 12 months PKR 22,000

Anyhow, it is a limited time offer. Zong can change any statement regarding this offer anytime. Moreover, Zong users can get the device from any Zong Sales and Service Centre and Franchise. So, don’t waste your time, buy any 6 or 12 Months bundle and get a free MBB device. Moreover, prices are inclusive of tax.

