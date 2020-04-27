Buy 6 Months 100GB Bundle to Get A Free Zong MBB Device

Onsa Mustafa Last Updated: Apr 27, 2020
Less than a minute
Free Zong MBB Device

Zong has introduced an amazing offer for its MBB users. If you are in a though of purchasing of any Zong MBB device. Wait, here is a way to get it free. If you really need to buy a Free Zong MBB Device, you need to buy 6 months 100GB bundle. If you get the device using this bundle, you can safe up to Rs. 3500.

Buy 6 Months 100GB Bundle to Get A Free Zong MBB Device

Check Also: Zong Business Customers will Now Get Free Minutes and SMS Daily

Moreover, it is the users’ choice to get a Bolt or Bolt + device. Here are the two packages the Zong users can choose to get a free Zong MBB device. For Official Website Click Here

 

BundleMonthly VolumeValidityPrice
6 Months 100 GB75 GB + 25 GB (4AM to 4PM)6 monthsPKR 12,000
12 Months 100 GB75 GB + 25 GB (4AM to 4PM)12 monthsPKR 22,000

Anyhow, it is a limited time offer. Zong can change any statement regarding this offer anytime. Moreover, Zong users can get the device from any Zong Sales and Service Centre and Franchise. So, don’t waste your time, buy any 6 or 12 Months bundle and get a free MBB device. Moreover, prices are inclusive of tax.

Recommended Reading: Watch your Favourite Movies in Self Isolation Days with Zong 50GB Mega Data Offer

Onsa Mustafa

Onsa is a Software Engineer and a tech blogger focuses on innovation in technology. She likes music, photography, traveling and exploring nature.
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved  |  Phoneworld by CACF
>
×
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker