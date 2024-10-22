iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro-Family are now available through iStore (an authorized Apple reseller) in partnership with Silkbank Credit Cards. Customers can take advantage of 0% markup instalment plans when purchasing any iPhone 16 series model, with payment options spread across 3, 6, 9, 12, and 18 months. This deal is perfect for those looking to upgrade their iPhones with affordable monthly payments.

Buy iPhone 16 Series in Pakistan at 0% Markup with Silkbank Credit Cards

There is a variety of models in the iPhone 16 lineup, offering choices between different storage capacities, including 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. The breakdown of each model’s price across instalment plans helps customers manage their payments flexibly.

Product Name/Model Price 3 months 6 months 9 months 12 months 18 months iPhone 16 128 GB PKR 380,500 126,833 63,417 42,278 31,708 21,139 iPhone 16 256 GB PKR 419,500 139,833 69,917 46,611 34,958 23,306 iPhone 16 plus 128 GB PKR 419,500 139,833 69,917 46,611 34,958 23,306 iPhone 16 plus 256 GB PKR 459,500 153,167 76,583 51,056 38,292 25,528 iPhone 16 Pro 128 GB PKR 472,500 157,500 78,750 52,500 39,375 26,250 iPhone 16 Pro 256 GB PKR 511,500 170,500 85,250 56,833 42,625 28,417 iPhone 16 pro 512 GB PKR 593,500 197,833 98,917 65,944 49,458 32,972 iPhone 16 pro 1TB PKR 674,500 224,833 112,417 74,944 56,208 37,472 iPhone 16 pro Max 256 GB PKR 554,500 184,833 92,417 61,611 46,208 30,806 iPhone 16 pro Max 512 GB PKR 634,500 211,500 105.750 70,500 52,875 35,250 iPhone 16 pro Max 1 TB PKR 715,500 238,500 119,250 79,500 59,625 39,750

Features of the Promotion

0% Markup: Silkbank credit cardholders can avail of this incredible 0% markup on instalment plans, meaning they won’t pay any extra fees for splitting their payments over time. Flexible Installments: The promotion allows customers to choose between 3, 6, 9, 12, and 18-month plans, offering flexibility to suit different financial needs. Silkbank Credit Card Holders: This offer is exclusive to Silkbank Visa credit cardholders, allowing them to make purchases with zero markups, and conveniently pay in instalments. Campaign Duration: The promotion is valid until October 22, 2024. You will get the phone within 20 working days after the purchase.

The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro lineup offers a range of options for different user preferences and storage needs. With models starting from 128GB and going up to 1TB for the Pro versions, there’s a suitable option for every type of user, whether it’s someone who needs a basic amount of storage or a power user requiring extensive space for apps, photos, and videos.

Moreover, the Pro models are ideal for those seeking top-tier performance, larger displays, and enhanced camera features. The non-Pro models still offer high-quality performance, but at a slightly lower price point, making them attractive to users looking for a balance between quality and cost.

Why Choose This Deal?

This offer provides significant savings for individuals looking to upgrade to the latest iPhone models without straining their finances. With 0% markup, Silkbank credit cardholders can enjoy the luxury of paying in small, manageable amounts over an extended period.

Additionally, Apple fans in Pakistan will appreciate that these models are PTA-approved. Moreover, they will come with a one-year official warranty, ensuring peace of mind and reliable after-sales support.

If you’re interested, don’t wait! The offer is only valid until October 22, 2024. Call 021-111-100-777 for more details or to book your iPhone and experience the future of mobile technology today!