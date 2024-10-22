Buy iPhone 16 Series in Pakistan at 0% Markup with Silkbank Credit Cards
iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro-Family are now available through iStore (an authorized Apple reseller) in partnership with Silkbank Credit Cards. Customers can take advantage of 0% markup instalment plans when purchasing any iPhone 16 series model, with payment options spread across 3, 6, 9, 12, and 18 months. This deal is perfect for those looking to upgrade their iPhones with affordable monthly payments.
There is a variety of models in the iPhone 16 lineup, offering choices between different storage capacities, including 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. The breakdown of each model’s price across instalment plans helps customers manage their payments flexibly.
|Product Name/Model
|Price
|3 months
|6 months
|
9 months
|
12 months
|18 months
|iPhone 16 128 GB
|PKR 380,500
|126,833
|63,417
|42,278
|31,708
|21,139
|iPhone 16 256 GB
|PKR 419,500
|139,833
|69,917
|46,611
|34,958
|23,306
|iPhone 16 plus 128 GB
|PKR 419,500
|139,833
|69,917
|46,611
|34,958
|23,306
|iPhone 16 plus 256 GB
|PKR 459,500
|153,167
|76,583
|51,056
|38,292
|25,528
|iPhone 16 Pro 128 GB
|PKR 472,500
|157,500
|78,750
|52,500
|39,375
|26,250
|iPhone 16 Pro 256 GB
|PKR 511,500
|170,500
|85,250
|56,833
|42,625
|28,417
|iPhone 16 pro 512 GB
|PKR 593,500
|197,833
|98,917
|65,944
|49,458
|32,972
|iPhone 16 pro 1TB
|PKR 674,500
|224,833
|112,417
|74,944
|56,208
|37,472
|iPhone 16 pro Max 256 GB
|PKR 554,500
|184,833
|92,417
|61,611
|46,208
|30,806
|iPhone 16 pro Max 512 GB
|PKR 634,500
|211,500
|105.750
|70,500
|52,875
|35,250
|iPhone 16 pro Max 1 TB
|PKR 715,500
|238,500
|119,250
|79,500
|59,625
|39,750
Features of the Promotion
- 0% Markup: Silkbank credit cardholders can avail of this incredible 0% markup on instalment plans, meaning they won’t pay any extra fees for splitting their payments over time.
- Flexible Installments: The promotion allows customers to choose between 3, 6, 9, 12, and 18-month plans, offering flexibility to suit different financial needs.
- Silkbank Credit Card Holders: This offer is exclusive to Silkbank Visa credit cardholders, allowing them to make purchases with zero markups, and conveniently pay in instalments.
- Campaign Duration: The promotion is valid until October 22, 2024. You will get the phone within 20 working days after the purchase.
The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro lineup offers a range of options for different user preferences and storage needs. With models starting from 128GB and going up to 1TB for the Pro versions, there’s a suitable option for every type of user, whether it’s someone who needs a basic amount of storage or a power user requiring extensive space for apps, photos, and videos.
Moreover, the Pro models are ideal for those seeking top-tier performance, larger displays, and enhanced camera features. The non-Pro models still offer high-quality performance, but at a slightly lower price point, making them attractive to users looking for a balance between quality and cost.
Why Choose This Deal?
This offer provides significant savings for individuals looking to upgrade to the latest iPhone models without straining their finances. With 0% markup, Silkbank credit cardholders can enjoy the luxury of paying in small, manageable amounts over an extended period.
Additionally, Apple fans in Pakistan will appreciate that these models are PTA-approved. Moreover, they will come with a one-year official warranty, ensuring peace of mind and reliable after-sales support.
If you’re interested, don’t wait! The offer is only valid until October 22, 2024. Call 021-111-100-777 for more details or to book your iPhone and experience the future of mobile technology today!
