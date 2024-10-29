Buy Pixel 6 For Just $339 with One Year Google Warranty & Latest OS

There is good news for all those who want to buy a flagship phone under $500. Google has added certified refurbished Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series phones to its online store. Each refurbished phone includes a 1-year warranty from Google, which makes the offer more appealing.

The Pixel 6 is priced at $339, reduced from its original $599 price, while the Pixel 6 Pro is now $539, originally $899. Meanwhile, the budget-friendly Pixel 6a is priced at $249, down from its launch price of $449. Moving towards the Pixel 7 series, the Pixel 7 is available for $429, a discount from $599, and the Pixel 7 Pro is offered at $629, originally $899.

In addition, Google also promises a quality refurbishment process. Moreover, according to the company, each phone gets the latest Android software before it’s packaged. The refurbished units arrive in new packaging and come with a compatible charger.

To recall, these phones are equipped with some of the most powerful chipsets and cameras. The Pixel 7 Pro even competes with the likes of the iPhone 15 Pro Max and Samsung S24 Ultra. So, it’s a good opportunity for anyone who has a limited budget and wants a phone with top both specs and features.

Buy Now

Also read:

Pixel 10 and 11 Leaks Reveal Game-Changing AI Features and Pro-Level Camera Upgrades