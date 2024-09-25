Buy Samsung A54 5G in Easy Monthly Installments (No Credit Card)
Samsung’s midrange smartphone series has always remained a strong contender in the market. The Samsung A54 is one such device that comes with 5G connectivity and some other decent features. The smartphone is available for around Rs. 140,000 in Pakistan. However, many in Pakistan can’t pay the full price of the phone upfront. To assist them, a new platform Qistbazaar is offering the Samsung A54 in easy monthly installments. The best part is that, unlike all other BNPL (buy now pay later) schemes for smartphones, there is no credit card required with Qistbazaar. However, there is a verification process that every user must follow to complete any purchase.
Here are the different installment plans that you can avail of for buying Samsung A54 5G.
|Rs 22,650 x 3
|Rs 78,400 Advance
|Rs 17,650 x 6
|Rs 52,250 Advance
|Rs 14,750 x 9
|Rs 39,200 Advance
|Rs 12,250 x 12
|Rs 32,650 Advance
|Rs 13,500 x 12
|Rs 26,000 Advance
Verification Process:
Once a customer places an order on the Qistbazaar website, a customer representative contacts them within 24 hours for order confirmation. Afterward, the verification team coordinates a visit to collect the customer’s CNIC and CNIC copies of two guarantors. Moreover, the customer must also sign a form during the visit. These guarantors can include a neighbor, relative, or friend who owns a business or property. The entire verification process is completed over the span of 2 days, and the product is delivered within 3 business days, according to the company.
Samsung Galaxy A54 Specs
|Category
|Details
|DISPLAY
|Type
|Super AMOLED, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1000 nits (HBM)
|Size
|6.4 inches, 100.5 cm² (~82.9% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~403 ppi density)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Always-on display
|PLATFORM
|OS
|Android 13, upgradable to Android 14, One UI 6.1
|Chipset
|Exynos 1380 (5 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (4×2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|GPU
|Mali-G68 MP5
|MEMORY
|Card slot
|microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
|Internal
|128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 6GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM
|MAIN CAMERA
|Triple
|50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/1.56″, 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS
|12 MP, f/2.2, 123˚ (ultrawide), 1.12µm
|5 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
|Features
|LED flash, panorama, HDR
|Video
|4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60fps, 720p@480fps, gyro-EIS
|SELFIE CAMERA
|Single
|32 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, 0.8µm
|Video
|4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60fps
|SOUND
|Loudspeaker
|Yes, with stereo speakers
|3.5mm jack
|No
|COMMS
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
|Bluetooth
|5.3, A2DP, LE
|Positioning
|GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
|NFC
|Yes (market/region dependent)
|Radio
|No
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, compass, barometer (USA only)
|Virtual proximity sensing
|BATTERY
|Type
|5000 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|25W wired
|MISC
|Colors
|Lime, Graphite, Violet, White
