Buy Samsung A54 5G in Easy Monthly Installments (No Credit Card)

samsung A54 in installments

Samsung’s midrange smartphone series has always remained a strong contender in the market. The Samsung A54 is one such device that comes with 5G connectivity and some other decent features. The smartphone is available for around Rs. 140,000 in Pakistan. However, many in Pakistan can’t pay the full price of the phone upfront. To assist them, a new platform Qistbazaar is offering the Samsung A54 in easy monthly installments. The best part is that, unlike all other BNPL (buy now pay later) schemes for smartphones, there is no credit card required with Qistbazaar.  However, there is a verification process that every user must follow to complete any purchase.

Here are the different installment plans that you can avail of for buying Samsung A54 5G.

Rs 22,650 x 3
Rs 78,400 Advance

 

Rs 17,650 x 6
Rs 52,250 Advance

 

Rs 14,750 x 9 
Rs 39,200 Advance

 

Rs 12,250 x 12 
Rs 32,650 Advance

 

Rs 13,500 x 12 
Rs 26,000 Advance

 

Verification Process:

Once a customer places an order on the Qistbazaar website, a customer representative contacts them within 24 hours for order confirmation. Afterward, the verification team coordinates a visit to collect the customer’s CNIC and CNIC copies of two guarantors. Moreover, the customer must also sign a form during the visit. These guarantors can include a neighbor, relative, or friend who owns a business or property. The entire verification process is completed over the span of 2 days, and the product is delivered within 3 business days, according to the company.

Click on the Musawamah Agreement to download the verification form.

Samsung Galaxy A54 Specs

Category Details
DISPLAY
Type Super AMOLED, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1000 nits (HBM)
Size 6.4 inches, 100.5 cm² (~82.9% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~403 ppi density)
Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Always-on display
PLATFORM
OS Android 13, upgradable to Android 14, One UI 6.1
Chipset Exynos 1380 (5 nm)
CPU Octa-core (4×2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPU Mali-G68 MP5
MEMORY
Card slot microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
Internal 128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 6GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM
MAIN CAMERA
Triple 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/1.56″, 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS
12 MP, f/2.2, 123˚ (ultrawide), 1.12µm
5 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
Features LED flash, panorama, HDR
Video 4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60fps, 720p@480fps, gyro-EIS
SELFIE CAMERA
Single 32 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, 0.8µm
Video 4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60fps
SOUND
Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers
3.5mm jack No
COMMS
WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
Bluetooth 5.3, A2DP, LE
Positioning GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
NFC Yes (market/region dependent)
Radio No
USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
FEATURES
Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, compass, barometer (USA only)
Virtual proximity sensing
BATTERY
Type 5000 mAh, non-removable
Charging 25W wired
MISC
Colors Lime, Graphite, Violet, White

