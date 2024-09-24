Buy Samsung S23 FE in Easy Monthly Installments (No Credit Card)
The tech giant Samsung has a large fan base in Pakistan. This is because the company has a strong brand portfolio and offers mobile phones in all segments (budget, midrange, flagship). The Samsung S23 FE is sought by many because it offers flagship features at a comparatively lower price. However, there is a large chunk of the population in Pakistan who can’t pay the full price of the phone upfront. To assist them, a new platform Qistbazaar is offering the Samsung S23 FE in easy monthly installments. The best part is that, unlike all other BNPL (buy now pay later) schemes for smartphones, there is no credit card required with Qistbazaar. However, there is a verification process that every user must follow to complete any purchase.
Here are the different installment plans that you can avail of for buying Samsung S23 FE.
|Rs 33,800 x 3
|Rs 117,000 Advance
|Rs 26,350 x 6
|Rs 78,000 Advance
|Rs 22,000 x 9
|Rs 58,500 Advance
|Rs 15,900 x 12
|Rs 68,000 Advance
|Rs 17,700 x 12
|Rs 58,000 Advance
Verification Process:
Once a customer places an order on the Qistbazaar website, a customer representative contacts them within 24 hours for order confirmation. Afterward, the verification team coordinates a visit to collect the customer’s CNIC and CNIC copies of two guarantors. Moreover, the customer must also sign a form during the visit. These guarantors can include a neighbor, relative, or friend who owns a business or property. The entire verification process is completed over the span of 2 days, and the product is delivered within 3 business days, according to the company.
Click on the Musawamah Agreement to download the verification form.
Samsung S23 FE Specs
PTA Taxes Portal
Find PTA Taxes on All Phones on a Single Page using the PhoneWorld PTA Taxes PortalExplore NowFollow us on Google News!