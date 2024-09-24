Buy Samsung S23 FE in Easy Monthly Installments (No Credit Card)

The tech giant Samsung has a large fan base in Pakistan. This is because the company has a strong brand portfolio and offers mobile phones in all segments (budget, midrange, flagship). The Samsung S23 FE is sought by many because it offers flagship features at a comparatively lower price. However, there is a large chunk of the population in Pakistan who can’t pay the full price of the phone upfront. To assist them, a new platform Qistbazaar is offering the Samsung S23 FE in easy monthly installments. The best part is that, unlike all other BNPL (buy now pay later) schemes for smartphones, there is no credit card required with Qistbazaar. However, there is a verification process that every user must follow to complete any purchase.

Here are the different installment plans that you can avail of for buying Samsung S23 FE.

Plan 1 (3 Months) Rs 33,800 x 3 Advance Payment Rs 117,000 Advance

Plan 2 (6 Months) Rs 26,350 x 6 Advance Payment Rs 78,000 Advance

Plan 3 (9 Months) Rs 22,000 x 9 Advance Payment Rs 58,500 Advance

Plan 4 (12 Months) Rs 15,900 x 12 Advance Payment Rs 68,000 Advance

Plan 5 (12 Months) Rs 17,700 x 12 Advance Payment Rs 58,000 Advance

Verification Process:

Once a customer places an order on the Qistbazaar website, a customer representative contacts them within 24 hours for order confirmation. Afterward, the verification team coordinates a visit to collect the customer’s CNIC and CNIC copies of two guarantors. Moreover, the customer must also sign a form during the visit. These guarantors can include a neighbor, relative, or friend who owns a business or property. The entire verification process is completed over the span of 2 days, and the product is delivered within 3 business days, according to the company.

Click on the Musawamah Agreement to download the verification form.

Samsung S23 FE Specs

Category Feature Specification Display Type Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1450 nits (peak) Size 6.4 inches, 100.5 cm² (~83.2% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~403 ppi density) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Platform OS Android 13, upgradable to Android 14, One UI 6.1 Chipset Exynos 2200 (4 nm) – InternationalQualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (4 nm) – USA CPU Octa-core (1×2.8 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3×2.50 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A510) – International Octa-core (1×3.00 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3×2.50 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A510) – USA GPU Xclipse 920 – Internationa Adreno 730 – USA Memory Card Slot No Internal 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM Main Camera Triple 50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), dual pixel PDAF, OIS<br>8 MP, f/2.4, 75mm (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom<br>12 MP, f/2.2, 123˚ (ultrawide) Features LED flash, HDR, panorama Video 8K@24fps, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps, 720p@960fps Selfie Camera Single 10 MP, f/2.4, 26mm (wide) Video 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60fps; gyro-EIS Sound Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers 3.5mm Jack No Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth 5.3, A2DP, LE Positioning GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS NFC Yes Radio Unspecified USB USB Type-C, OTG Features Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, compass Virtual proximity sensing Samsung DeX Battery Type Li-Ion 4500 mAh, non-removable Charging 25W wired, PD3.0, 50% in 30 min<br>15W wireless<br>Reverse wireless Miscellaneous Colors Mint, Cream, Graphite, Purple, Indigo, Tangerine