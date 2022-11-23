Buy Smartphones in Installments With No Interest From Kistpay

Kistpay is a Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) platform registered with SECP with the intention of facilitating the underserved community of Pakistan. The platform places special emphasis on smartphone penetration to improve the quality of life for underserved communities. Pakistani financial institutions do neither serve the bottom of the pyramid nor do they lend credibility to the undocumented sector, which is a significant portion of practically all developing nations. According to Kistpay, everyone deserves the benefits of a digitally linked existence.

Kistpay is currently offering discounts on a number of smartphones from popular companies like Xiaomi, Samsung, etc. The best thing about the platform is that it doesn’t set any interest or markup on the purchase. So, if you want to purchase smartphones from Kistpay in easy monthly installments, then follow the below-mentioned steps:

How to Order Smartphones from Kistpay?

First of all, visit the official website of Kistpay by clicking on this link. You will be able to see the products on the main homepage.

Afterward, select the product of your choice and click on ‘order now’ as highlighted in the image.

Now, you will be able to see two options, ‘order on WhatsApp,’ and ‘order on website.’ Choose the desired option.

In the next step, you will have to provide all the information and documents.

After the approval of your documents, you will have to pay the down payment and within a couple of days, your phone will be delivered to your doorstep.

