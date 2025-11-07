Buy the Samsung Galaxy A17 5G in Pakistan for Rs. 5,764/month on Installments

Samsung Pakistan has launched an attractive Easy Pay installment offer for the Galaxy A17 5G, allowing customers to own the device with affordable monthly payments starting from Rs. 5,764. The offer includes flexible payment plans, a free screen replacement benefit, and long-term software support.

Tenure Monthly Payment Total Payable 3 Months Rs 20,013 Rs 60,039 6 Months Rs 10,498 Rs 62,988 9 Months Rs 7,337 Rs 66,033 12 Months Rs 5,764 Rs 69,168

Break-Free Offer & Savings

Under Samsung’s Break Free Offer, customers can purchase the Galaxy A17 5G through easy monthly installments without paying the full price upfront. The offer also includes upgrade protection benefits of up to Rs. 17,280, making the device more affordable and secure for users.

The Galaxy A17 5G comes with 6 years of security updates and 6 OS upgrades, ensuring long-term reliability and smooth software performance.

How to Buy?

You can purchase the Galaxy A17 5G through:

Any Samsung authorized retail store across Pakistan.

Samsung’s official website samsung.com/pk

Direct WhatsApp assistance at 0117-267864 for installment details and device availability.

Payment through Samsung Pay offers a convenient and secure way to complete your purchase.

How to Use Samsung Pay

Samsung Pay allows users to make secure payments directly through their Samsung smartphones. Here’s how you can use it:

Download or open Samsung Pay from your phone’s app drawer.

Add your debit or credit card by scanning it or entering details manually.

Verify your card with an OTP or bank confirmation.

When making a purchase, simply swipe up from the home screen to open Samsung Pay.

Select your card and authenticate with your fingerprint, PIN, or Face ID.

Tap your phone on the payment terminal—and your transaction is done!

This digital payment solution eliminates the need to carry physical cards, making shopping seamless and safe.

The Samsung Galaxy A17 5G combines sleek design, reliable performance, and 5G connectivity at an affordable monthly price. With flexible installment options and Samsung’s after-sales benefits, it’s one of the most balanced choices under this price bracket in Pakistan.

