Buy Xiaomi 14 in Interest Free Monthly Installments!

Xiaomi has recently launched its flagship smartphone, the Xiaomi 14. The smartphone comes with high-end specs and premium build quality. There are a number of users in Pakistan who want to buy a new phone, however, the smartphone comes at a hefty price tag. So, in order to provide convenience to the masses, Alfa Mall is offering the Xiaomi 14 in easy interest-free installments.

Product name 9 MONTHS 0% MARKUP PLAN 6 MONTHS 0% MARKUP PLAN 3 MONTHS

0% MARKUP PLAN Xiaomi 14 PKR 37,222/-. PKR 55,833/-. PKR 111,666/-.

It is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah levies a 5% processing fee on the product’s price along with the Federal Excise Duty in 9-month 0% markup plans. However, there is no processing fee for the 3- and 6-month 0% markup plans. For product details and bookings, you can apply online by clicking on this link or by calling 03109647687. Moreover, keep in mind that only credit card holders are eligible for this offer.

Xiaomi 14 Specs

Category Specification DISPLAY Type: LTPO OLED, 68B colors, 120Hz, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, 1000 nits (typ), 3000 nits (peak) Size: 6.36 inches, 97.6 cm² (~89.3% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution: 1200 x 2670 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~460 ppi density) Protection: Corning Gorilla Glass Victus PLATFORM OS: Android 14, HyperOS Chipset: Qualcomm SM8650-AB Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (4 nm) CPU: Octa-core (1×3.3 GHz Cortex-X4 & 3×3.2 GHz Cortex-A720 & 2×3.0 GHz Cortex-A720 & 2×2.3 GHz Cortex-A520) GPU: Adreno 750 MEMORY Card slot: No Internal: 256GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 16GB RAM, 1TB 16GB RAM Type: UFS 4.0 MAIN CAMERA Triple: 50 MP, f/1.6, 23mm (wide), 1/1.31″, 1.2µm, dual pixel PDAF, Laser AF, OIS 50 MP, f/2.0, 75mm (telephoto), PDAF (10cm – ∞), OIS, 3.2x optical zoom 50 MP, f/2.2, 14mm, 115˚ (ultrawide) Features: Leica lens, Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama Video: 8K@24fps (HDR), 4K@24/30/60fps (HDR10+, 10-bit Dolby Vision HDR, 10-bit LOG), 1080p@30/60/120/240/960fps, 720p@1920fps, gyro-EIS SELFIE CAMERA Single: 32 MP, f/2.0, 22mm (wide), 0.7µm Features: HDR, panorama Video: 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60fps, gyro-EIS SOUND Loudspeaker: Yes, with stereo speakers 3.5mm jack: No Other: 24-bit/192kHz Hi-Res & Hi-Res wireless audio, Snapdragon Sound COMMS WLAN: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e/7, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth: 5.4, A2DP, LE, aptX HD, aptX Adaptive, LHDC Positioning: GPS (L1+L5), GLONASS (G1), BDS (B1I+B1c+B2a), GALILEO (E1+E5a), QZSS (L1+L5), NavIC (L5) NFC: Yes Infrared port: Yes Radio: No USB: USB Type-C 3.2, OTG FEATURES Sensors: Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, proximity, gyro, compass, barometer, color spectrum BATTERY Type: Li-Po 4610 mAh, non-removable Charging: 90W wired, PD3.0, QC4, 100% in 31 min (advertised), 50W wireless, 100% in 46 min (advertised), 10W reverse wireless MISC Colors: Black, White, Jade Green, Pink