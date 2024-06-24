Buy Xiaomi 14 in Interest Free Monthly Installments!
Xiaomi has recently launched its flagship smartphone, the Xiaomi 14. The smartphone comes with high-end specs and premium build quality. There are a number of users in Pakistan who want to buy a new phone, however, the smartphone comes at a hefty price tag. So, in order to provide convenience to the masses, Alfa Mall is offering the Xiaomi 14 in easy interest-free installments.
|Product name
|9 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|6 MONTHS
0% MARKUP PLAN
|3 MONTHS
|Xiaomi 14
|PKR 37,222/-.
|PKR 55,833/-.
|PKR 111,666/-.
It is pertinent to mention here that Bank Alfalah levies a 5% processing fee on the product’s price along with the Federal Excise Duty in 9-month 0% markup plans. However, there is no processing fee for the 3- and 6-month 0% markup plans. For product details and bookings, you can apply online by clicking on this link or by calling 03109647687. Moreover, keep in mind that only credit card holders are eligible for this offer.
Xiaomi 14 Specs
PTA Taxes Portal
