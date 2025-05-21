Buying a New Phone? Don’t Overlook These Crucial Security Features

In today’s hyper-connected world, your smartphone holds more personal information than your wallet ever did. From banking apps and business emails to private photos and ID documents, our phones have become digital vaults. Yet, most users overlook just how vulnerable these devices and the security features they offer can be.

In Pakistan, where mobile internet usage continues to rise rapidly, so do the associated cyber threats. According to cybersecurity experts, smartphones are becoming prime targets for hackers due to their central role in our digital lives. The good news? Securing your phone doesn’t require complex skills, just a few smart habits.

Why Smartphone Security Features Matter?

Smartphones have revolutionized how we live our lives. But this convenience comes at a cost. A compromised device can expose you to identity theft, financial loss, blackmail, or unauthorized surveillance.

In 2024, Pakistan saw a significant spike in mobile phishing attacks and data leaks through third-party apps. The Pakistan Computer Emergency Response Team (PakCERT) has issued repeated warnings about fake apps, unsecured networks, and malware targeting Android devices.

If you think you have “nothing to hide,” think again; your smartphone knows your location, browsing history, stored passwords, and even sensitive conversations.

Common Threats to Mobile Devices

Understanding the risks is the first step toward protection. Some of the most common smartphone security threats include:

Phishing attacks: Fake SMS or WhatsApp messages that trick you into clicking malicious links.

Fake SMS or WhatsApp messages that trick you into clicking malicious links. Malware apps: Especially those downloaded from unofficial stores or links shared via social media.

Especially those downloaded from unofficial stores or links shared via social media. Public Wi-Fi traps: Hackers can intercept your data when you’re connected to open networks in cafes, airports, or hotels.

Hackers can intercept your data when you’re connected to open networks in cafes, airports, or hotels. Spyware and stalkerware: Apps secretly installed to track your activities.

Apps secretly installed to track your activities. App permissions misuse: Apps that ask for camera, mic, or location access when they don’t need it.

Best Practices to Protect Your Smartphone

Here’s how to keep your data safe, whether you’re on Android or iPhone.

Basic Security Steps

Set a strong passcode or enable biometric lock. Avoid easy-to-guess PINs like 1234 or birthdates.

Avoid easy-to-guess PINs like 1234 or birthdates. Turn on two-factor authentication (2FA). Especially for Google, Apple ID, banking, and email accounts.

Especially for Google, Apple ID, banking, and email accounts. Avoid third-party app stores. Only install apps from Google Play or Apple’s App Store.

Only install apps from Google Play or Apple’s App Store. Regularly update your phone’s OS and apps. Security patches fix known vulnerabilities.

Security patches fix known vulnerabilities. Install a trusted mobile security app. Options like Bitdefender, Kaspersky, or Google Play Protect can detect threats in real time.

OS-Specific Tips

Android

Enable Google Play Protect in the Play Store settings.

Avoid enabling “Install from Unknown Sources.”

iPhone:

Use App Privacy Report to check which apps are accessing your data.

Turn off unnecessary location tracking in Settings > Privacy > Location Services.

Privacy Controls & Backup

Review app permissions. Does a flashlight app really need your microphone?

Does a flashlight app really need your microphone? Use a VPN on public Wi-Fi. VPNs encrypt your data and hide your IP.

VPNs encrypt your data and hide your IP. Enable ‘Find My Device’ or ‘Find My iPhone.’ These tools help locate or remotely wipe your phone if it’s lost or stolen.

These tools help locate or remotely wipe your phone if it’s lost or stolen. Regularly back up your data. Use Google Drive or iCloud so you don’t lose contacts, photos, and documents.

Security Features Offered by Leading Smartphone Brands

When buying a new smartphone, most people focus on the camera, design, memory, and processing power. However, in today’s digital age where cyber threats are increasingly sophisticated, security features should be a top priority. Every major mobile brand now offers some level of built-in protection, though higher-end models tend to provide more advanced security tools.

That said, even if you’re buying a budget-friendly phone, make sure it includes at least the basic biometric security options, such as a fingerprint scanner or facial recognition. With a wide variety of local and international brands available in the Pakistani market, it’s important to understand what each one offers in terms of digital safety.

Below is a quick look at the major smartphone brands and the security technologies they provide.

Brand Biometric Security Additional Security Tech Notes Apple (iPhone) Face ID (3D facial recognition), Touch ID Secure Enclave chip for encryption, regular iOS updates Industry-leading biometric accuracy and privacy controls Samsung Galaxy Ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, Intelligent Scan (face + iris) Knox security platform for defense-grade protection Popular among Pakistani users, especially flagship Galaxy models Google Pixel Rear or under-display fingerprint, Face Unlock Titan M security chip, fast Android security updates Known for timely patching and stock Android experience OnePlus / Xiaomi / Oppo / Vivo Optical/Ultrasonic fingerprint, Face unlock Frequent security updates, but sometimes delayed Budget to mid-range options popular in Pakistan’s growing market

What Do Local Experts Recommend?

Cybersecurity specialist Ayesha Siddiqui shares:

Many Pakistani users overlook basic smartphone security steps. Simple habits like enabling biometrics, updating regularly, and avoiding unknown apps can significantly reduce risk. The PTA and PakCERT’s educational efforts are crucial in raising awareness.”

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and PakCERT both emphasize user education and device hygiene. In their latest advisories, they urge users to

Keep devices locked when not in use.

Avoid connecting to unknown USB chargers.

Be cautious of promotional SMS or suspicious links.

Report suspicious apps or messages to [email protected]

Final Thoughts

In a world where our smartphones are an extension of ourselves, protecting them is no longer optional; it’s essential. Small steps like checking app permissions, updating your OS, and using a secure password can go a long way in shielding you from digital threats.

Whether you’re a casual user or a business executive, your phone contains the keys to your personal and professional life. Start treating it that way, because the cost of ignorance could be far higher than you expect.

Take 5 minutes today to review your smartphone’s security settings, and share this article to help others do the same.

ALSO READ: SECP Issues Cybersecurity Advisory to all Companies