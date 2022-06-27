Buying slightly used iPhones made easy with ‘Daraz Like New’

Daraz has launched a new category called the ‘Daraz Like New’ for ardent iPhone users who would, otherwise, go to retail mobile shops to get their hands on slightly used iPhones. These devices are PTA approved and are available in Grade A quality. With the new launch, buying used iPhones has just become a lot more convenient.

‘Daraz Like New’ empowers the users by offering them a complete grading report of the phone listing all the details regarding the performance of the core features such as camera, processor speed, battery health, etc.

Daraz has employed a team of experts that tests phones based on international standard grading software. The listed iPhones only get the nod after they have passed 60+ quality checkpoints, each designed by tech experts of Daraz, ensuring that the users get value for the money they spend.

The new endeavour assures that like every other product, buyer experiences a smooth purchasing process. You just have to visit ‘Daraz Like New’, browse through iPhones in immaculate condition at great prices, select and checkout. Upon delivery, each device has its customised grading report, OEM components and the logo pin which no other retailer offers. Every iPhone comes with at least 80% battery health. Additionally, the users are also provided with a three-month guarantee ensuring them complete peace of mind.

Since facilitating a buyer stands as the top priority of Daraz, a sophisticated return policy is offered for iPhones as well. In case of any claims or complains, customers can scan the QR code embedded on the guarantee card, and the customer service team will walk you through the process.

Most importantly there are no signs of wear and tear. With such a great service, it is not surprising that many users are now turning to ‘Daraz Like New’ to buy slightly used iPhones for themselves and their loved ones.

