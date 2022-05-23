Former chief minister Usman Buzdar has sent a legal notice worth Rs500 million on PTI dissident leader Awn Chaudhry for launching a “defamatory campaign” against him. He is accused of passing public statements containing serious defamatory content and remarks for ulterior motives. The notice further highlighted that different electronic and social media also broadcast defamatory content widely.

Usman Buzdar Sends Legal Notice of Rs500 million to Awn Chaudhry

See Also: Minister Highlights the Importance of Youth in Pakistan’s Technological Prowess

The former CM’s counsel demanded that Awn Chaudhry should post an unconditional apology in print and electronic media. Moreover, there should also be an undertaking that he would not repeat such acts. The notice gave 15 working days to Awn Chaudhry.

The legal notice further elaborated that Awn Chaudhry dropped serious allegations of committing corruption during his term as the Punjab chief minister. Mr Awn said this on a talk show on a private news channel without any source or evidence.

The notice further highlighted that the false statements had also appeared on almost all the leading television channels. Almost all the leading English and Urdu daily newspapers also published these allegations.

In case Awn Chaudhry fails to comply with the notice within 15 days, Mr Buzdar would be at right to initiate appropriate legal proceedings for committing the offence of criminal defamation, besides other available legal remedies including proceedings under the Protection of Electronic Crimes Act 2016.

Check also: Cyber Harassment Cases in Pakistan are Increasing at An Alarming Pace