By February, the Number of 3G and 4G Customers had Risen to 111.38 Million

2G has become extinct now, at least it seems so. Because now people are using 3G and4G networks. They are fast and reliable. There is a significant increase in the number of users of these networks. The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has released some figures in this regard. Let’s find out the details of the news!

Increase in Number of 3G and 4G Users

Pakistan’s cellular subscriber base climbed from 1.85 million to 191.63 million by the last days of February 2022. It is increased in comparison with the 189.78 million at the last of January 2021. The cellular mobile teledensity jumped from 86.71 percent in the first month to 87.17 percent in February 2022. And by the end of February 2022, the overall teledensity had risen from 87.56 percent in January to 88.31 percent.

Even by end of February 2022, there is a rise in the monthly Next Generation Mobile Service (NGMS). Its penetration had risen to 50.67 percent, up from 49.94 percent in January.

Stats of Telecommunication Networks

By the end of February 2022, Jazz had 6.607 million 3G users, down from 6.712 million at the end of January, a reduction of 0.105 million. By the end of February, the number of Jazz 4G users had risen from 35.324 million to 35.822 million. Zong 3G customers fell from 3.561 million in the last days of January to 3.501 million at the end of February. Whereas the 4G users increased from 26.953 million at the end of January. The numbers increased to 27.483 million at the end of February.

Talking about Telenor, its 3G users fell from 3.994 million at the end of January to about 3.911 million at the end of February. But by the end of February, the proportion of 4G customers had risen from 20.385 million to 20.801 million. By the end of February, there were 3.873 million Ufone 3G users, up from 3.877 million at the end of January. Ufone’s 4G users climbed from 7.653 million at the end of January. It increased to 8.099 million at the end of February, a 0.446 million gain over the previous month.

Complaints Against Various Telecom Operators

As of February 2022, the PTA had received 21,158 objections from telecom customers against various telecom providers. Including cellular carriers, PTCL, LDIs, WLL providers, and ISPs. According to the PTA, it was able to settle 20,769 concerns or 98 percent.

As per the PTA data, there were 8,020 complaints filed against Jazz, 6,359 complaints on Telenor, 4,276 on Zong, and 1,732 complaints against Ufone. In February 2022, the PTA received 162 concerns about the basic telephone, of which 156 were resolved. In addition, 578 objections against ISPs were received, with 565 of them being addressed.

