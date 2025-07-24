This is a bug news for the country’s EV future as BYD will launch its first Made-in-Pakistan EV by 2026. Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD is gearing up to roll out its first locally assembled car in Pakistan by July or August 2026. This plan aims to capture the rising demand for electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles in the country and the wider region.

BYD is already the world’s top electric car maker. The company has been growing fast outside China, where it faces stiff price competition. The new plant in Pakistan will help BYD tap into emerging markets and benefit from incentives offered by the Pakistani government.

The plant is being built near Karachi. Work started in April this year. The project is a joint effort between BYD and Mega Motor Company. Mega Motor is a part of Hub Power Company, a big utility firm in Pakistan. Danish Khaliq, who is the vice president of sales and strategy at BYD Pakistan, shared these details with Reuters.

BYD Confirms First Made-in-Pakistan EV by 2026

At first, the plant will have the capacity to produce 25,000 cars a year. This will be done in two shifts. Khaliq did not say when the plant would reach full production. He also did not share when large-scale production would begin.

The assembly will start with imported parts. Some parts that are not electric will be made locally. The first cars will be for Pakistani buyers. Later, the company may export cars to other countries that use right-hand drive vehicles. This depends on freight costs and how well the business grows.

Khaliq said that BYD does not expect to have too many cars waiting for buyers. He believes demand in Pakistan will grow enough to match production. BYD started selling imported EVs in Pakistan in March this year. Khaliq did not share exact sales figures. However, he said they sold a few hundred cars, beating their own targets by 30%.

The company expects big growth in the EV and plug-in hybrid market in Pakistan. Right now, about 1,000 units are sold in a year. BYD believes this could grow three to four times by 2025. The company aims to capture 30-35% of this market share.

BYD Pakistan made a profit of about 444 million rupees (around $1.56 million) in the March quarter of 2025. This is based on a filing by Hub Power Company.

BYD is also getting ready to launch its Shark 6 plug-in hybrid pickup truck in Pakistan. The launch will take place this Friday. Other Chinese brands are also eyeing this growing market. MG already sells a plug-in hybrid SUV. Another brand, Haval, will soon enter this segment too.

Plug-in hybrids are popular in Pakistan because the country does not have enough charging stations for fully electric vehicles. To help solve this, the government cut electricity prices for EV chargers by 45% in January. This is meant to make it easier for people to own and charge electric vehicles.

BYD’s move shows that Pakistan’s EV market has a bright future. With more players and government support, drivers may soon see many more electric and hybrid cars on the roads.