The popular motorbike App Bykea has launched a mammoth Rs.7 million relief fund for its driver-partners affected by the lockdown and suspension of services due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Bykea has announced that it had donated Rs. 4.5 million via contributions from its investors and employees, a major portion of whom offered a sizeable portion of their salaries to this fund.

The founder at Bykea, Muneeb Maayr told that, “The majority of our driver partners come from very needy households. We need to figure out how best we can donate in this hour of need because, with the suspension of services, over 30,000 daily wage earners have lost their livelihood”.

Bykea Contributes Generously for Needy Victims of Lockdown

The coronavirus has brought the major portion of the country to a standstill. Already, the pandemic has infected about 2,286 individuals and has resulted in 32 deaths as of April 2nd. Because of the lockdowns in major Pakistani cities that involve a ban on movement and activity in the mobility sector has become drowsing. The relief fund initiative is targetted towards the welfare and upliftment of driver-partners and their families who have been affected by the virus.

check out? How to Reply to WhatsApp Messages without Appearing Online?

The company is also focusing on the health and safety of its driver-partners and workers. To contain the spread of COVID-19, Bykea has allowed all of its employees to work from home. Along with that, it has made driver-partners aware of the precautionary measures which they can take on symptoms of the coronavirus. They have been guided to maintain cleanliness, wear a face mask frequently and cover their hands with gloves at all times. Also, use sanitizers and adopt a habit of washing hands after every half an hour.

Furthermore, Bykea has reached out to many NGOs and will be working along them to support daily wage earners and poor households once the provincial governments lift the lockdown in their respective regions.