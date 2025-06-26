Bykea Goes Cashless: You Can Now Pay Through Easypaisa, JazzCash, and Bank Transfers for Ride Payments

Bykea, a popular ride-hailing and delivery app in Pakistan, has taken a major step towards digital transformation. Bykea announced that you can now pay for ride through digital payment methods, including JazzCash and Easypaisa. This move aims to provide customers with a safe, smooth, and cashless experience.

In a LinkedIn post, Rafiq Malik, Bykea’s Chief Operating Officer and co-founder, shared the update. He called it a “significant milestone” in the company’s efforts to modernise transportation in Pakistan.

Passengers can now pay their Bykea riders using Easypaisa, JazzCash, and online bank transfers. This update is more than just a new feature—it marks a big shift in how people travel and pay in the country.

Malik highlighted that many users prefer not to carry cash. With this new system, people can avoid the hassle of finding change and reduce the risks linked to carrying money. Digital payments also make the travel experience faster and safer for both riders and drivers.

He further explained that this change supports a larger move toward a cashless society. It promotes transparency, improves financial security, and makes digital services more accessible to the public.

Originally, Bykea operated mainly with cash, reflecting Pakistan’s cash-first culture. But user demand for digital options and improved readiness of the digital payment system encouraged this change. Malik mentioned that the launch of Raast—the instant payment system by the State Bank of Pakistan—and growing wallet use created the perfect timing for this shift.

Though card payments are not available yet, Bykea may add this option in the future. Malik noted that upgrading the technology took one month, but the real challenge now is educating drivers and users about how to use the new payment methods.

He also pointed out that this step is not just about digital payments. It opens doors for people working in Pakistan’s informal economy—like drivers and small shop owners—to become part of the digital financial system.

The announcement comes soon after another major update in the industry: Careem, a ride-hailing service also founded by Pakistanis, recently ended its operations in the country. Malik praised Careem’s role in building the ride-hailing market in Pakistan. He said their presence pushed everyone, including Bykea, to improve and innovate.

Bykea’s new digital payment option marks a positive step forward for the local tech and transport sectors. It shows how companies can adapt to changing user needs while also supporting the broader goal of digital and financial inclusion in Pakistan.