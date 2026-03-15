Chinese technology company ByteDance has reportedly delayed the global launch of its new AI video model, Seedance 2.0, following copyright disputes with major entertainment companies. The decision comes after several Hollywood studios and streaming platforms raised concerns about the possible misuse of copyrighted content.

According to reports, the company had initially planned to release the video-generation model to international users in mid-March. However, these plans have now been put on hold as the company reviews legal concerns and works on improving safeguards within the system.

ByteDance Delays Global Launch of AI Video Model Amid Copyright Concerns

Seedance 2.0 was officially introduced in February and quickly attracted attention in the technology industry. The model will generate video content using artificial intelligence by combining text, images, audio, and video inputs. ByteDance promoted the tool as a solution for professionals in film production, advertising, and e-commerce, saying it could help reduce the time and cost of creating high-quality visual content.

Despite its advanced capabilities, the AI model soon became the subject of controversy. Several videos created using the technology went viral in China, showing scenes that included well-known characters and celebrities. One widely shared clip reportedly featured actors Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt in a fictional fight scene generated by the AI tool.

Entertainment giant Disney was among the companies that raised concerns. The studio reportedly sent a cease-and-desist letter to ByteDance, accusing the company of using Disney-owned characters to train the AI system without proper authorization. According to Disney, the model included access to a collection of copyrighted characters from popular franchises such as Star Wars and Marvel, presenting them as if they were freely available public-domain images.

ByteDance has previously stated that it is taking steps to prevent the unauthorized use of intellectual property within its AI tools. The company said it is working on measures that would stop users from generating content that may violate copyright laws.

The reported delay in launching Seedance 2.0 globally reflects the growing legal and ethical challenges faced by companies developing generative AI technologies. As AI systems become more capable of producing realistic images, videos, and audio, concerns about copyright protection and ownership of digital content are increasing across the entertainment and technology industries.

The model has also gained attention because of comparisons with other advanced AI systems developed in China. Some experts have noted that Seedance 2.0 demonstrates technological progress similar to that seen in other competitive AI models developed by Chinese companies. Its ability to create cinematic-style stories and scenes from a small number of prompts has impressed several technology leaders and researchers.

For now, ByteDance’s legal and engineering teams are reviewing the technology and making adjustments to ensure it complies with intellectual property rules. Engineers are reportedly adding new safeguards that will limit the generation of copyrighted material and prevent further disputes.

While the launch timeline remains uncertain, the situation highlights how quickly the AI industry is evolving and how important it has become for companies to balance innovation with legal and ethical responsibilities.