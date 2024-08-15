ByteDance Unveils Mixed Reality Headset to Compete with Meta

Meta has long held a dominant position in both social media and virtual reality (VR) headsets. However, this monopoly is facing new competition as ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, ventures into the hardware space with its first mixed-reality headset. ByteDance, the creator behind the hugely popular TikTok app, recently acquired XR company Pico. ByteDance is now planning to launch a mixed reality headset under this newly acquired sub-brand. The new headset, named Pico 4S (or 4 Ultra in some regions), is an upgraded version of its predecessor, featuring enhanced pass-through cameras, redesigned controllers, and wearable wrist-band sensors for non-controller hand tracking.

One of the most significant upgrades in the Pico 4S is the inclusion of stereoscopic cameras at the front of the headset. This improvement will enhance the pass-through experience, offering users a more immersive and responsive mixed-reality interaction. The cameras are positioned within a slightly revised front glass design, maintaining the familiar look of the Pico 4. Additionally, the rear-mounted battery, a feature praised for its role in improving weight distribution and comfort during extended use, remains a part of the design. This ergonomic approach, combined with the new camera system, demonstrates ByteDance’s commitment to refining user experience without drastically altering the successful elements of the previous model.

The Pico 4S also introduces two wrist straps equipped with sensors, designed to enhance hand tracking. These detachable straps offer greater flexibility and precision in scenarios where handheld controllers may not be necessary or desirable. The wrist straps, combined with ring-less controllers that closely resemble those of the Pico 4, make the Pico 4S suitable for a wide range of applications, from gaming to professional mixed reality tasks.

Under the hood, the Pico 4S will come with the Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 chipset, the same processor found in the Meta Quest 3. This is a notable upgrade from the Snapdragon XR2 Gen 1 used in the Pico 4. It will come with 12 GB of RAM. The display specifications are likely to mirror those of the Pico 4, including dual 2.56-inch 2160 x 2160 LCD screens with a refresh rate of up to 90 Hz. The motorized inter-pupillary distance adjustment, a feature that simplifies customization for individual users, will make a return, further enhancing the user experience.

Despite these advancements, the overall form factor of the Pico 4S remains compact and lightweight, ensuring it continues to be a comfortable device for extended sessions. The inclusion of spatial audio via in-built speakers and the continuation of motorized inter-pupillary distance adjustment contributes to the headset’s user-friendly design. Initially, the Pico 4 faced limited availability outside Europe and East Asia, but its positive reception and expanded availability suggest that the Pico 4S may also see a broader release, possibly entering the competitive US market.

The Pico 4S will challenge the Meta Quest 3 with its combination of refined design, enhanced technical capabilities, and thoughtful features aimed at improving user comfort and interaction. As the mixed-reality market continues to grow, the competition between these two headsets will likely drive further innovation, ultimately benefiting consumers looking for more immersive and accessible mixed-reality experiences.