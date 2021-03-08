CAA to allow international airlines to operate after 6 months The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has decided to facilitate new airlines under the Aviation Policy 2021

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has agreed to encourage new airlines operating domestic flights in Pakistan by allowing them to begin international flights after a six-month span, as part of the Aviation Policy 2021.

The aviation authority has prepared guidelines for authorizing new airlines to begin international flight operations, which will be submitted to higher authorities. New airlines, on the other hand, would be granted permission based on their success, regulatory compliance, and punctuality.

Prior to receiving permission to operate international flights, the authorities will conduct a performance assessment which will include scheduled departures and arrivals. Furthermore, airlines such as Sukkur, Bahawalpur, and others have been ordered to operate domestic flights on social-economic routes.

The decision came after the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority finished preparing to introduce the new Aviation Policy 2021 in response to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s instructions.

The CAA had previously implemented TPRI licenses to promote tourism. According to a spokesperson for the CAA, the new policy will boost the aviation industry and make it easier for airlines to operate in the country.

Irfan Sabir, the CAA’s director of air transport, was charged with reviewing and amending the Aviation Policy 2019.

The recommendations will be submitted to the federal cabinet shortly, and will be adopted after Prime Minister Imran Khan’s final approval.