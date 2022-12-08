Cabined Accounts: Epic Games rolls out new accounts for kids

Younger players will soon be able to use voice chat and make real-world purchases from the Fortnite in-game store with the help of a new sort of account that Epic Games is introducing. According to Epic, these so-called “cabined accounts” will offer younger players utilising the store or launcher a “tailored experience that is safe and welcoming.”

A person’s account will be classified as a “Cabined Account” if they attempt to create one and claim to be younger than 13 (or the applicable national minimum age for digital consent). Kids using a Cabined Account will be able to play Fall Guys, Rocket League, and Fortnite, but several essential features, such as text and voice chat, in-app purchases, and game downloads from non-Epic publishers, will be disabled.

A player with a Cabined Account must obtain permission from a parent or guardian in order to use such features, who can also set up parental control tools to customise the experience for their child. Children under the age of 13 who already have accounts and whose parents or legal guardians have not given their permission will be transferred to confined accounts.

In addition to these services being restricted, cabined accounts cannot make any financial transactions, use free text chat, trade in Rocket League, purchase or download unowned games from the Epic Games Store, use custom display names, or use SMS-based two-factor verification. Younger gamers won’t be able to connect their Epic account to platforms like Facebook, Instagram, or Twitch without parental permission. Additionally, some Unreal Engine features will not be accessible to developers with cabined accounts.