Cabinet Alerts officials against Cyber Threats on PM’s Earthquake Relief Fund

Advertisement

The advancement in technology has both its pros and cons. It has made the life of people much more comfortable and smart. However, it also brings forth the threat of cybercrime. In this regard, the Cabinet Division has released a Cyber Security Warning advisory “Phishing Attack, PM Turkey Earthquake Relief Fund.”

Advertisement

How are the Phishing Attacks Being Manuevered on PM’s Earthquake Relief fund?

According to the advisory, cybercriminals are emailing phony letters/memoranda requesting the withdrawal of 2 Days’ Pay from Federal Government Workers to be Debited to the Prime Minister’s Contribution to Flood Relief in Turkey and Syria.

Advertisement

Furthermore, the advisory said that cybercriminals are using these phony messages and websites to trick government officials and military personnel into disclosing personal or financial information. In addition to that, these phishing emails contain malware that enables unauthorized access and exposes your device or network to cyber-attacks.

Counteraction from Cabinet Division:

The cabinet division has instructed government agencies and officers to be watchful and not to read emails with similar subject lines unless they are personally confirmed. To avoid any dangers, the cabinet division has also urged administrators within enterprises to block the following C&C website from the backend/firewall: hxxps:/finance.webserviceandsupportsection.com.

Advertisement

The cabinet division has distributed copies of the advice to the Secretary to the Prime Minister, the Secretary to the President, the Secretary of the Cabinet division, all secretaries of federal government ministries and divisions, and chief secretaries of provincial governments.

The cabinet division has tasked the department heads with disseminating the information to all affected organizations and linked departments, as well as taking the appropriate precautions.

Check out? Emotet Malware Now Switches To Microsoft OneNote To Evade Defenses