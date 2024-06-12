Cabinet Approves Establishment of National Digital Commission To Digitize Economy

The federal cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, recently gave principal approval to the Digital Nation Pakistan Act 2024. This Act will establish the National Digital Commission and Pakistan Digital Authority to digitize the national economy and implement paperless governance.

Sources claim that the cabinet has directed the law ministry to review the Act. The government wants to target the digitization of the services sector in line with international standards. The prime minister will head the National Digital Commission including federal and provincial members. It will serve as the policymaking body. On the other hand, the Pakistan Digital Authority will be a corporate entity with financial and administrative autonomy. It will work towards achieving the goals of Digital Pakistan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addressed the cabinet on his recent visit to China, where he met with President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang. Several discussions took place regarding the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC-II). PM informed that a high-level Chinese delegation is anticipated to visit Pakistan soon.

During the Pakistan-China Business Forum in Shenzhen, B2B meetings were held between Pakistani and Chinese business leaders and investors. Shehbaz Sharif announced that the government would send around 1,000 young professionals to China for training in agricultural innovations and technology. Furthermore, Huawei will train 200,000 Pakistani youth annually in different IT fields.

Additionally, the federal cabinet also approved the appointment of members to the National School for Public Policy from both public and private education sectors. Moreover, a cabinet committee was formed to assign a member from Islamabad to the National Commission for Human Rights at the request of the human rights ministry.

Other than that, the cabinet also gave its principal approval to The Arbitration Bill 2024. Moreover, it also suggested relevant consultations with the provinces under Article 144 of the constitution. It also approved the signing of an MoU between the National Accountability Bureau and Sri Lanka’s Commission to probe allegations of bribery and corruption. It will improve cooperation against bribery and the illegal flow of money.