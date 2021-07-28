The federal cabinet has approved the National Cyber Security Policy 2021 that allows the establishment of a national cybersecurity response framework. The government will establish a Cyber Gover­nance Policy Committee to implement the policy.

As per the policy, a cyberattack on any institution of Pakistan will be considered an act of aggression against national sovereignty and all necessary steps would be taken. The committee will implement the policy at the national level, determine a strategy in a timely manner and take timely action. The committee comprises the secretaries and senior officers of 13 different departments/organisations.

Cabinet Approves National Cyber Security Policy 2021

The key objectives of this policy are,

Create a protection and information sharing mechanism at all tiers capable to monitor, detect, protect and respond against threats to national ICT/ CII infrastructures.

Protect National Critical Information Infrastructure by mandating national security standards and processes related to the design, acquisition, development, use, and operation of information systems.

Create an information assurance framework of audits and compliance for all entities in both public and private sectors.

Develop public-private partnerships and collaborative mechanisms through technical and operational cooperation.

Create a country-wide culture of Cyber Security awareness through mass communication and education programs.

Train skilled Cyber Security professionals through capacity building, skill development, and training programs.

Encourage and support indigenization and development of Cyber Security solutions through R&D Programs involving both public and private sectors.

Click Here to Download the full Cyber Security Policy 2021