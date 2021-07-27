Cabinet to Approve First ‘National Cyber Security Policy 2021’ today

The federal cabinet is most likely to approve the first “National Cyber Security Policy 2021” today. The policy directive for the auction of Next Generation Mobile Services (NGMS) spectrum in Pakistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Aminul Haque has drafted National Cyber Security Policy 2021, with the guiding principle that regards a cyber attack on Pakistan as an act of aggression against national sovereignty and will defend itself with appropriate response measures and will act in accordance with national and international laws and expect reciprocal respect of national digital sovereignty.

The draft policy visualises the development of secure and resilient cyber systems and networks for national cybersecurity and response. The policy framework emphasises securing the entire cyberspace of Pakistan including all information and communication systems used in both public and private sectors.

The objective of the policy is to establish a governance and institutional framework for a secure cyber ecosystem. It will create protection and information sharing mechanisms (CERTs/SOCs) at all tiers capable to monitor, detect, protect and respond against threats to national ICT/CII infrastructures. It will also help to protect National Critical Information Infrastructure by mandating national security standards and processes related to the design, acquisition, development, use and operation of information systems, enhance the security of government information systems and infrastructure.

The other key objectives are to create an information assurance framework of audits and compliance for all entities in both public and private sectors, to ensure the integrity of ICT products, systems and services by establishing a mechanism of testing, screening, forensics and accreditation, develop public-private partnerships and collaborative mechanism through technical and operational cooperation. It will also create a countrywide culture of cybersecurity awareness through mass communication and education programs.

We will get more information about the policy, once it will be approved by the cabinet.

Source: BusinessRecorder