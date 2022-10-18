Cadillac Outrolls Celestiq electric sedan With Sky-High Price Tag

Three months ago, Cadillac revealed a new version of the Celestiq, the brand’s ultra-luxury battery-powered sedan. No doubt, it is a damn fine-looking automobile with a sky-high price tag of $300,000. The point worth mentioning here is that the offered customization in Celestiq Electric Sedan is beyond the scope of uber-luxury brands like Bentley and even Rolls-Royce.

The ultra-luxury Celestiq is the second EV in Cadillac’s family and features a host of 3D-printed parts for extensive customization. All customers can opt for custom paint, leather, and wheel colors, however, General Motors is taking personalization to a whole other level.