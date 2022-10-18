Cadillac Outrolls Celestiq electric sedan With Sky-High Price Tag
Three months ago, Cadillac revealed a new version of the Celestiq, the brand’s ultra-luxury battery-powered sedan. No doubt, it is a damn fine-looking automobile with a sky-high price tag of $300,000. The point worth mentioning here is that the offered customization in Celestiq Electric Sedan is beyond the scope of uber-luxury brands like Bentley and even Rolls-Royce.
Celestiq electric sedan is a damn fine-looking automobile
The ultra-luxury Celestiq is the second EV in Cadillac’s family and features a host of 3D-printed parts for extensive customization. All customers can opt for custom paint, leather, and wheel colors, however, General Motors is taking personalization to a whole other level.
One thing buyers are going to love is the power train. Each axle of the car carries its own motor, and together, they produce an estimated 600 horsepower and 640 pound-feet of torque. In addition to that, the 111kWh Ultium battery has the capability to store enough electrons for an estimated 300 miles of range, and the electric sedan can accept a charge of up to 200kW. Buyers will be able to find charging stations on the Google Maps navigation system built into the center section of the massive 55-inch diagonal high-definition display. Furthermore, in front of the driver, there is a customizable digital gauge cluster as well.
The interior of the Celestiq car is covered in blue leather with snuggly blue floor mats that seem like they were made from the softest lambswool in existence. It is 3D printed, however, it’s been brushed and polished by hand, with a sumptuous tactile feel. The best part is that the glass roof panel allows for four distinct zones of light to enter through the roof. When set to the darkest level, only 1 percent of outside light enters to the interior.
A piece of engineering magic, Magnetic Ride Control allows the suspension to react to road imperfections in milliseconds for an ultra-smooth ride. Furthermore, the Active Roll Control uses the 48-volt electrical architecture and the vehicle’s front and rear sway bars to keep the sedan flat in the corners. Ultra Cruise is expected to make its debut in 2023 which will use mapped roads and an integrated lidar to steer on roads in Canada and the United States. Over-the-air updates will also keep the technology fresh. From the outside, no doubt, the Celestiq strikes a very unique pose.
Also read: Ozzy Osbourne, Dillon Francis and Soulja Boy Will Perform at Metaverse Music Festival (phoneworld.com.pk)