Planning to Bring Phones to Pakistan? Here’s an Easiest way to Calculate Tax on Mobile Phone via WeBOC

Are you bringing a phone to Pakistan or want to ask your friend to bring it for you? Yes, you have to pay tax. However, paying tax is easier than calculating it through the PTA’s DRS software which requires you to answer so many questions. The system will need the applicant to submit the details of passport number, computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) number, International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) number etc. It means if you are overseas Pakistani and planning to gift a mobile phone to someone. You cannot calculate tax without asking him the CNIC number. Now Calculate Tax on Mobile Phone via WeBOC.

Calculate Tax on Mobile Phone via WeBOC

Thanks to WeBOC who has made the overall process quite easier for people. All you need to do is to enter the IMEI number of your device and in just a few seconds this system will facilitate you with the tax calculation on that particular device.

How To Calculate Tax with WeBoc?

Follow these steps:

Open WeBOC website by clicking here.

Find Mobile Device Duty Information at the bottom left corner of the website

Click it, and you will be redirected to a new page

Write the IMEI number on the empty bar

Click on Submit

Now you will get a whole form with all the details including the tax that needs to be paid

You are Done!

