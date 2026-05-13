Call Drops and Weak Internet Services Continue Across KPK, PTA’s Three-Year Data Reveals

Concerns over mobile connectivity, call drops, and weak internet performance continue to affect users across several districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to a three-year Quality of Service (QoS) complaint report submitted by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to the Senate.

The official data, covering the period from January 2023 to December 2025, highlights hundreds of complaints received against major telecom operators regarding mobile service quality, signal coverage, and internet performance in different parts of the province.

According to the documents, telecom operators collectively received more than 1,200 complaints during the review period based on QoS survey reports conducted across multiple districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The report reveals that complaints related to weak signals, call drops, slow mobile internet, and inconsistent connectivity remained particularly high in mountainous and remote regions where infrastructure limitations continue to affect service quality.

Operator-Wise Complaint Data (2023–2025)

Telecom Operator Complaints Reported Telenor 632 Zong 276 Jazz 198 Ufone 127

Officials said the complaint figures are based on the PTA’s quality of service monitoring and survey mechanisms carried out between 2023 and 2025.

Districts Reporting Highest Complaints

District Major Complaint Details Chitral 117 complaints linked mainly to mobile service quality issues Buner 117 complaints related to weak connectivity and internet performance Swat 112 complaints, including signal and mobile internet issues Upper Dir Multiple complaints regarding call quality and network coverage Lower Dir Repeated complaints linked to connectivity disruptions Bajaur Internet and mobile signal-related complaints recorded

The documents further reveal that Swat and Buner experienced a high number of internet and signal-related complaints involving multiple telecom operators, while Bajaur, Upper Dir, and Lower Dir also reported recurring service quality concerns.

Officials noted that the data reflects ongoing challenges related to network stability, internet reliability, and telecom infrastructure in remote and mountainous districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The issue has increasingly drawn parliamentary attention amid rising public complaints regarding weak mobile signals, call drops, and inconsistent internet services despite ongoing network expansion efforts by telecom operators across the country.

Also read:

PTA Pushes Major Telecom Reforms With Spectrum Sharing, 5G Expansion, Wi-Fi 7 and Fiberization Drive