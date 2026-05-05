The Call of Duty franchise is finally moving forward and leaving older gaming consoles behind. According to recent confirmation from Activision, the next installment in the Call of Duty series, expected in 2026, will not be developed for the PS4. This marks a major shift for the long-running franchise, which has supported older hardware for many years.

Rumors had been circulating online suggesting that the upcoming game, widely believed to be Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, would still be available on last-generation consoles like the PS4. These reports caused concern among fans who were hoping the series would fully embrace newer technology. Activision responded directly to these claims through the official social media account for the franchise, stating clearly that the information was not true.

Call of Duty 2026 Drops Support for PS4 and Xbox One

While the statement only mentioned the PS4, it strongly suggests that the game will also skip the Xbox One. It would be unusual for developers to release a game on one older console but not the other, especially when both belong to the same generation. Although Activision did not explicitly confirm this, the message is clear: the franchise is ready to move on.

This decision comes six years after the launch of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Many players and industry experts expected this transition to happen sooner. However, due to the massive popularity of older consoles and supply issues during the early years of the current generation, developers continued to support both old and new systems. This allowed more players to access new games but also limited how far developers could push graphics and performance.

By focusing only on current-generation consoles, developers now have more freedom to improve the gaming experience. They can create more detailed environments, faster loading times, and smoother gameplay without worrying about the technical limits of older hardware. This could result in a more immersive and visually impressive Call of Duty game.

For players still using PS4 or Xbox One, this change may be disappointing. Upgrading to newer consoles can be expensive, and not everyone is ready to make that jump. However, this shift is a natural part of the gaming industry. As technology advances, older systems are gradually phased out to make room for innovation.

Overall, this move signals a new chapter for Call of Duty. It reflects a broader trend in the industry where developers are focusing fully on modern platforms. While the transition may take time for some players, it opens the door for better and more advanced gaming experiences in the future.