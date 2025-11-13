The wait is almost over for Call of Duty fans. Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 will launch worldwide on November 14, 2025. It will bring new missions, returning heroes, and the biggest multiplayer experience yet. Developed by Treyarch and Raven Software, this latest entry continues the iconic Black Ops saga with a futuristic twist and gripping storylines.

For the first time ever, two Black Ops titles were developed and released back-to-back. Black Ops 6 and Black Ops 7 were created simultaneously, allowing both games to share story threads and link directly to Black Ops 2 from 2012. This gives long-time fans plenty of nostalgia while offering newcomers a fresh start.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Set to Launch on November 14 – Everything You Need to Know

Set in the year 2035, Black Ops 7 jumps forward about a decade after the events of Black Ops 2. The world is now driven by technology, and global tensions have evolved into digital warfare. Players will step into the boots of David Mason, son of Alex Mason, who teams up with Frank Woods and his JSOC squad to stop returning villain Raul Menendez and a powerful tech organization called The Guild.

Familiar Faces, Deeper Stories

The campaign focuses on psychological and physical scars left by war. Developers say it will explore how soldiers carry their trauma into new battles. Hollywood stars Michael Rooker, Milo Ventimiglia, and Kiernan Shipka join the cast, bringing cinematic performances to the storyline.

For those who prefer teamwork, Black Ops 7 features a four-player co-op campaign. After completing the first 11 missions, players unlock Endgame, where they must storm The Guild’s strongholds in a massive futuristic city called Avalon. This mode lets players upgrade weapons, complete assignments, and unlock new rewards.

Multiplayer: Bigger and Better

Multiplayer is the heart of Call of Duty, and Black Ops 7 takes it to new heights. The game launches with 19 maps, including 16 traditional 6v6 arenas and two large-scale 20v20 battlegrounds. Classic modes like Team Deathmatch, Search & Destroy, and Domination return, along with a new mode called Overload, where teams escort a device through objectives.

Players can choose from 24 operators, some unlocked immediately and others through progression or preorders. The futuristic setting also introduces new scorestreaks, such as combat drones and robotic companions, keeping the action fast and tactical.

Zombies Return in a Bigger Way

The beloved Zombies mode is also back and larger than ever. This time, players will explore the eerie Dark Aether, a realm where time and reality collide. The first map, Ashes of the Damned, brings together old and new characters, including the Requiem crew and alternate versions of Richtofen, Dempsey, Nikolai, and Takeo.

A new feature, Cursed Mode, lets players activate relics that make matches harder but more rewarding. There’s also a drivable truck called Ol’ Tessie for exploring and escaping tight situations.

Preorders, Price, and Game Pass

Players can preorder Black Ops 7 now for $70 (Standard Edition) or $100 (Vault Edition), which includes exclusive rewards like the Reznov Challenge Pack and Ultra GobbleGum Pack for Zombies. The game will also be available on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass from day one.

Preloading began on November 10, with the full game requiring around 116GB of storage.

With its gripping story, advanced multiplayer, and expanded Zombies mode, Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 promises to be one of the biggest releases of 2025. Now get ready to redefine the future of the Black Ops legacy.