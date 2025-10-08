The spooky season is back in Call of Duty. The Haunting event is returning on October 9, bringing chills and chaos to Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone. This update is packed with horror-inspired content, new maps, limited-time modes, weapons, and more.

Call of Duty Brings Back The Haunting Event on October 9

Four new multiplayer maps are coming at launch:

Gravity: A futuristic base for the Advanced Technologies and Applications Division. Players can battle in low-gravity areas and concrete bunkers.

A futuristic base for the Advanced Technologies and Applications Division. Players can battle in low-gravity areas and concrete bunkers. Rig: Set in a truck stop after dark, this map features a gas station crash scene and intense close-quarters fights.

Set in a truck stop after dark, this map features a gas station crash scene and intense close-quarters fights. Mothball: Based on the campaign’s research facility, players will fight near a golden statue surrounded by massive wings.

Based on the campaign’s research facility, players will fight near a golden statue surrounded by massive wings. Bootown: A Halloween-themed version of Nuketown filled with skeletons, pumpkins, and creepy laughter.

The update also adds Slasher Deathmatch, a thrilling hide-and-seek mode. Players can become horror icons like Jason from Friday the 13th or Chucky, the killer doll. Survivors must outsmart and survive against these killers before time runs out.

Zombies: Haunted Havoc Arrives

Zombies mode gets even scarier with a new limited-time mode called Haunted Havoc. It features faster, more aggressive zombies, lurking Mimics, and Jack-o’-Lanterns filled with treats. Players can earn special rewards, including unique GobbleGums and XP bonuses.

A new GobbleGum called Jacked Lanterns transforms zombie heads into pumpkins, keeping the Halloween spirit alive. Two leaderboard events — Death Pit and Extinction Protocol — challenge players to rack up the most Essence or zombie kills.

Warzone: Night Maps and Zombie Modes

Darkness takes over Warzone with night variants of Verdansk and Rebirth Island. These eerie maps host new limited-time modes:

Casual Z : A mix of players, bots, and zombies roam the map in a survival-style match.

: A mix of players, bots, and zombies roam the map in a survival-style match. Zombie Royale: Fallen players return as zombies with special abilities, such as disguising as props, using EMP Blasts, or transforming into powerful creatures.

Portals also appear throughout the map, allowing humans and zombies to teleport for fast movement or strategic redeployment.

New Weapons and Events

Players can unlock two new guns through the Battle Pass — the Dresden 9mm SMG and Merrick 556 Assault Rifle. New weapons like the Chainsaw Melee and X52 Resonator Special Weapon will also appear in special events.

Several Halloween-themed events, including Echoes of the Dead, Chucky Event Pass, and Tapes of Terror, will offer seasonal rewards, operator skins, and blueprints. Ranked Play also returns for both Multiplayer and Warzone, with exclusive seasonal prizes.

Battle Pass and Store Bundles

The new Battle Pass includes over 110 rewards, a 10% XP boost, and the Jungle Hunter Predator Operator. Fans can also grab new store bundles like Tracer Pack: Jason Ultra Skin and Tracer Pack: Predator: Badlands Ultra Skin.

Free Trial Week and What’s Next

Players can try Black Ops 6 for free from October 9 to 16, gaining full access to the campaign, multiplayer, and zombies.

The Haunting officially launches on October 9 on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. Fans can also pre-order Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, set to release on November 14.

This Halloween, the undead are rising again, and the fight for survival is just beginning.