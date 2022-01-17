Call of Duty Developer Criticizes the Publisher After Activision Apology for Warzone and Vanguard

Following Activision’s apologies for the present condition of Call of Duty games, a Call of Duty developer at the publisher points finger at his corporation. There are a number of criticisms on both Call of Duty and Activision from the fronts. The corporation is facing legal warnings as a result of workplace harassment and assault charges. These charges come out during the summer of 2021.

There are so many annoying flaws and malfunction in Warzone, Vanguard, even Modern Warfare 2019. Call of Duty gives a stance on this. Activision is presenting a formal apology in response to the widespread troubles. “Our teams are constantly at work fixing the issues… “We’re pushing out updates as soon as we can.”

Activision Apology

Many people are happy with the improvement in communication and clarity. However, they also notice a reaction from a CoD dev working for Activision’s Quality Assurance department. QA positions are responsible for detecting flaws and problems in video games. now, they are also becoming the subject of debate at Activision. According to reports from December, several QA employees were sacked after being promised higher salaries.

Kate Anderson, on the official CoD Twitter account, gives her stance on this. “Striking workers have received several identical emails likewise saying “we get you, and we understand your frustrations,” though leadership fails to connect directly with any of us,”

Conclusion of Matter

The current situation of COD games is a direct consequence of their incapacity to lead appropriately. According to speculations, CoD 2022 will be the sequel of Modern Warfare 2019. It will release earlier than usual to address Vanguard’s dismal sales and reviews. Now, time will say if the situation in the games improves or not.

