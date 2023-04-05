Call of Duty Finds a Way to Ban Usage of Infamous Cronus Controllers

Call of Duty has discovered a way to ban the usage of Cronus controllers, a popular third-party gear that provides a substantial advantage to gamers. Call of Duty is one of the largest and most competitive series in existence. Gamers around the world use a number of cheats to rig the system to be seen as stronger players. Throughout the past two decades, the means for cheating have evolved significantly, from J-TAG Xbox 360s to PC software to third-party controllers that offer you an unfair advantage. Cheating will never be totally abolished, but engineers must remain as vigilant as possible.
Using Cronus controllers has been one of the most prevalent methods of cheating. These controllers allow you to apply zero recoils to firearms and much more, giving you a significant unfair edge. These controllers were previously undetected by anti-cheat systems. Infinity Ward and Activision have discovered ways to detect the use of these devices and are implementing efforts to prevent their use.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 will issue a warning if the gadget is detected. If the behavior persists, the gamers will be suspended or banned. Ideally, this will allow for more balanced Call of Duty matchups. We’re all guilty of blaming others for cheating after being eliminated, so maybe this will decrease when true offenders are eliminated.
Obviously, cheating will never cease completely. Call of Duty’s Ricochet anti-cheat system has attempted to address these vulnerabilities, but it can only do so much. Only time will tell what the next big form of cheating will be, but Call of Duty will work rapidly to eliminate it.
