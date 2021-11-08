Call of Duty Vanguard: Fans are calling it better than previous CODs

Every year, Call of Duty fans can look forward to a new main series game, and 2021 is no exception. Sledgehammer Titles, the creators of Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare and Call of Duty: WW2, is back in the driver’s seat with Call of Duty: Vanguard, a game that doesn’t break new ground but is nonetheless one of the best Call of Duty games.

With an action-packed plot, great first-person scenarios and settings, and an excellent multiplayer options, Call of Duty Vanguard provides precisely what fans of the game have expected.

Plot of the Call of Duty: Vanguard

Vanguard is made up of two British troops, an Australian explosives specialist, an American pilot, and a Russian sniper. The game is set during WWII and looks and sounds fantastic. Instead of attempting to present a historically accurate storyline, Call of Duty: Vanguard takes a more action-oriented approach, following a group of international Allied heroes who have established a Special Forces organisation entrusted with eradicating the Nazi menace once and for all.

From the start, there’s a thrilling pursuit and gunfire aboard a high-speed train in a rainstorm. The game switches between points of view, allowing players to take on the responsibilities of all of the squad members at once.

Diverse gameplay may be credited for some of this, as those of you who like how distinct the circumstances in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War would most likely enjoy this as well. Fighting and hopping between moving trains, gigantic dogfights above the Pacific, furious sniper skirmishes, sneaking across a desert, and a variety of other activities awaits you.

Sight and Scenes

Berlin, Hamburg, Tonga, Stalingrad, the Battle of Midway, Papua New Guinea, Tobruk, and El Alamein are among the locations shown in game.

The Call of Duty: Vanguard Campaign is all about focusing on spectacular visuals and jaw-dropping set-pieces. Call of Duty: Vanguard just looks amazing, and although the Campaign showcases the game’s graphical capabilities more than any other game mode, the game’s high level of polish is apparent throughout the game as well.

Maps

The multiplayer mode, which is a firm favourite among die-hard Call of Duty fans, does not disappoint, with 20 maps accessible from the start — the most ever released with a new Call of Duty title. There’s also a decent range of map sizes, so you can play close run and shoot scenarios as well as wider levels where tactics and weapon choice are more important.

Zombies Experiences falls short of Experience

When it comes to the three basic gameplay experiences that the game offers, Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies is the weakest link. This new Zombies mode in Call of Duty: Vanguard is more objective-based, with players hopping around to different places via portals located in the same central area.

TakeAway

Overall, the campaign is an engaging journey that gives a magnificent aural and visual experience and places you right in the middle of the action, allowing you to understand what our warriors were up against.

For diehards, it’s not much different from what we’ve seen before, which is a good thing, but there are numerous new elements to tempt new players, like the ability to work alone or as part of a roving patrol team.