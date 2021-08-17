Call of Duty: Vanguard official release date revealed The first trailer for Call of Duty: Vanguard is leaked and we LOVED it !

After a series of leaks, Activision unveiled a teaser trailer for Call of Duty: Vanguard, officially confirming the next game in the franchise. On August 19th, the players will get a first look at this year’s Call of Duty game during the Battle of Verdansk.

These trailers featured the numerous fronts that players will be able to explore in Call of Duty: Vanguard, as well as teasing characters that will play a key role in the game.

The teaser for each of these battlegrounds also appears to indicate that the game will be set in all four WWII theatres: the Eastern Front, Western Front, North Africa, and Pacific – something Activision and the Call of Duty team have been hinting at over the last several days.

The opening five seconds of the teaser are set in a forest, complete with German-issue helmets, stick grenades, and a sign that reads “alert.” There’s also a sign that says “Merville” is 10 kilometres distant, which most likely refers to the Battle of Merville Gun Battery in France during the Normandy landings in 1944.

The leaked pictures revealed a possible title card image with the standard white Call of Duty title and the subtitle “Vanguard” in red, as well as pictures for the different versions (including a Cross-Gen bundle) that have become standard for premium releases.

RELATED: Call of Duty: Activison confirms the new look of the game

It’s unclear what will happen during the Battle of Verdansk Warzone event, but it’s probable that players will be required to accomplish a specific objective before seeing the official Call of Duty: Vanguard announcement video. This would be similar to how the Black Ops Cold War video was unveiled last year within the Call of Duty battle royale.

Join the #BattleofVerdansk and experience the worldwide reveal of Call of Duty: Vanguard 📅 – 8/19

🕥 – 10:30am PT

📍 – Verdansk pic.twitter.com/N0efSm5nOA — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) August 16, 2021

Vanguard is being released by Activision, the game’s publisher, in the middle of a sexual harassment lawsuit against parent firm Activision Blizzard. The gaming company was sued by California’s fair employment agency, which accused it of chronic gender discrimination and promoting a “frat boy” culture that was described as a ‘breeding environment for harassment and discrimination against women’.

Will COD Vanguard be available on PS4 and XBox?

The new Call of Duty is being billed as a “next-generation experience,” with amazing visuals in the campaign, multiplayer, and co-op modes. There is presently no information on whether the game will be built for the Xbox One and PlayStation 4, or whether it will just be available on next-generation systems.

Takeaway:

Due to the expected releases of Battlefield 2042 and Halo Infinite at the end of 2021, Activision may want to leave their options open for prospective release dates. However, the overwhelming consensus is that Call of Duty: Vanguard will be released on August 19th, 2021.