Call of Duty Warzone: Here are some tips and tricks for season 4

Call of Duty Warzone has had an explosive first year and shows no signs of slowing down, with over 100 million gamers across the world finding themselves with more free time at home than ever before. It’s safe to say that it’s the most popular group game out there right now. Of course, Battle Royale games are difficult to master, and each one is unique, but we all enjoy them.

These Warzone tips will not make you stronger, but they Call of Duty Warzone will help you stay alive and deal with more advantageous terms with your adversaries. There are several options available to you, as well as things to remember to do or avoid, that can help you remain in the game longer and prevent costly blunders. That’s why we’ve chosen to offer some helpful hints and ideas to assist you win the battle.

At the start of a match, the landing zone you choose is a crucial one. You may pull up the map screen for your match as soon as you see the cutscene of the cargo plane taking off, and see where the diminishing gas circle will begin.

Make it more quickly to the battlefield

By opening your parachute before returning to free-fall mode, you may reduce the time it takes you to reach the battlefield and be the first to touch down. It’s possible that keeping your parachute deployed all the time will slow you down.

Prioritize acquiring your loadout

Initially, using floor weapons and gear works, but you’ll probably perform best with your own loadouts. Make a point of getting $10,000 in cash as soon as possible so you may purchase a Loadout Drop from the nearest (and safest) Buy Station.

Bounties designate one person on the map for you in a radius that shrinks as you come closer, giving you a certain amount of time to find and kill them, and rewarding you if they die.

Scavenger contracts give you a set of three loot boxes to discover and open, each providing decent treasure and a monetary reward if you complete the set.

Recon missions, on the other hand, direct you to a capture point that you must secure, and they might feel a little riskier. They want you to sit motionless for a short period of time, sometimes outside in the open.

Do not shoot unless you’re sure you’ll secure the elimination

This is a significant issue. Even experienced gamers make the mistake of shooting an adversary the moment they appear on the screen. It’s understandable, yet in many cases, all this achieves is warn the adversary, allowing them to take cover, plate up, and prepare for retribution.

Stick with your team

One of the most common errors players make is going out to fight opponents alone. If you wish to join another squad, let your comrades know (and be precise about where and how you want to infiltrate). Your teammates should do the same.

Warzone is a skill-based game with a healthy dose of luck and situational awareness, so don’t be discouraged if you’re having a terrible run.



