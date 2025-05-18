Activision has announced that Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile will be shut down soon. The game will be delisted from the App Store and Google Play on May 18, 2025. This decision comes after the mobile version failed to meet the company’s expectations.

The announcement was made in a social media post late on a Friday. Activision thanked players for their support and explained why the game is being closed. The company said that while bringing Warzone to mobile was a big achievement, it didn’t gain the same success with mobile players as it did with PC and console fans.

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile Shut Down After Failing to Meet Expectations

Because of this, Activision will no longer release new updates or seasonal content for Warzone Mobile. From now on, players won’t be able to buy Call of Duty Points or Black Cell items using real money.

Although the game will be removed from app stores on May 18, players who already have it installed can continue to play. They will still have access to their current content. Cross-progression will remain active, allowing users to carry over their progress and inventories. Matchmaking and online play will also continue for those who have already downloaded the game.

Players with unspent COD Points can still use them to buy items in the in-game store. Activision has provided a link for users to access the store and manage their points.

Activision also mentioned that it understands this news may be disappointing. To show appreciation, the company is offering special rewards to Warzone Mobile players in Call of Duty: Mobile. Players are encouraged to try that game instead, which remains available for free.

Unfortunately, Warzone Mobile is coming to an end. It couldn’t live up to the expectations set by its PC and console versions. Activision is now shifting its focus, but it is thanking the community for its passion and support. Fans can continue enjoying Call of Duty through other titles, including the still-active Call of Duty: Mobile.