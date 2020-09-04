Call on All Network with Telenor Economy
Telenor brings an amazing offer to all of its customers. Now, you can call on all networks at amazing call rates with Telenor Economy. Onnet Rs. 3 + tax, Offnet Rs. 3 + tax, Internet Rs. 2.00/512kb + tax and SMS Rs. 2.15 + tax.
With the activation of this amazing offer, you can enjoy the long talk time along with unlimited browsing. So, stay connected with your beloved ones and explore more online. Send unlimited messages to your friends to make them realize that you do care about them. So, what are you waiting for? Avail this offer as soon as possible.
|Tariff
|To ALL Networks & PTCL
|Rs. 3 / Min + tax
|Video Calls
|Rs. 2.87 / 5 Min + tax
Inclusive of Interconnect and long-distance charges.
|SMS
|Outgoing
|Rs. 1.8 + tax
|Outgoing International
|Rs. 5.97 + tax
|Internet
|Internet/WAP Usage (Upload/Download per MB)
|2G/3G/4G: Rs. 2.00/512kb + tax
Free Services
• Call Waiting
• Conference Calling (subscription).
Terms & Conditions
- All prices specified above are exclusive of taxes (unless specified otherwise) and are liable to the prevailing regional tax rules and laws.
- Price is tax inclusive for AJK and GB and will be 2.14% higher
- Call setup charges of 12.5 paisa + tax paisa will be charged on every call. These rates are 12.5 paisa in AJK and GB.
- Offer mechanics and price are subject to change at any time.
- Balance validity is limited, based on recharge.