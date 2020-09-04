Telenor brings an amazing offer to all of its customers. Now, you can call on all networks at amazing call rates with Telenor Economy. Onnet Rs. 3 + tax, Offnet Rs. 3 + tax, Internet Rs. 2.00/512kb + tax and SMS Rs. 2.15 + tax.

With the activation of this amazing offer, you can enjoy the long talk time along with unlimited browsing. So, stay connected with your beloved ones and explore more online. Send unlimited messages to your friends to make them realize that you do care about them. So, what are you waiting for? Avail this offer as soon as possible.

Call on All Network with Telenor Economy