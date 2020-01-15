Call recording option found in latest version of Google Phone app

Call recording is a very good feature when used for the very right reason. It might be possible that you want to record your boss call because you want to gather and remember the things he mentioned in conversation. For all these kind of tasks, people download other apps which offer such an alternative. Google is working on a new dialer app that will come up with the most awaited call recording option.

The Most Awaited Call Recording Option is on its Way

This feature was spotted via the source code of the latest version of Phone app built for Pixel 4. Furthermore, Google has also added a new icon and has brought a new layout. The new in call button is also introduced which will start a call recording. The code also revealed that there are some other resources as well that are on the way.

Here ois the code which spotted call recording feature:

This feature was previously available on Google phone app until Android 6 Marshmallow was launched. Later on, this feature was shut down by Google.

However, for call recording, people had to download third-party apps so now this problem will be solved. Some tech companies including Xiaomi provide call recording features for their devices. The company has announced that all its devices that will be sold in Europe having Google phone and messaging app will soon be replaced with the company’s own alternatives.

It also means that maybe the call recording feature will remain exclusive to Xiaomi’s devices however it is just a blind guess. Only the time can confirm the actual thing.

