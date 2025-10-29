The maker of the popular celebrity video platform Cameo has filed a lawsuit against OpenAI in a California federal court. The company claims that the new “Cameo” feature in OpenAI Sora video generation app violates its trademark rights and could confuse users.

According to the complaint, Cameo says OpenAI’s feature, which allows users to create and share their virtual likenesses, uses its brand name without permission. The company argues that this move could dilute the Cameo brand. It may also mislead users into believing that the feature connects to the original platform.

Cameo Sues OpenAI Over Trademark Dispute in Sora App

An OpenAI spokesperson responded to the lawsuit, saying that the company is reviewing the complaint but disagrees that anyone can claim exclusive ownership over the word “cameo.”

Cameo’s CEO, Steven Galanis, stated that the company tried to resolve the matter peacefully before going to court. “We attempted to handle this amicably,” he said, “but OpenAI refused to stop using the Cameo name.”

Cameo, founded in 2017, allows fans to hire celebrities to record short, personalized video messages. The service has become popular among users looking for unique gifts or shout-outs from their favorite stars.

Meanwhile, OpenAI’s Sora app, launched on September 30, is a standalone AI video creation tool. It enables users to generate and share videos using artificial intelligence. Within Sora, OpenAI refers to users’ digital likenesses as “Cameos.”

Cameo claims that OpenAI chose the name “Cameo” despite knowing it would create confusion. The lawsuit says OpenAI’s use of the term was done in “blatant disregard for the obvious confusion it would create.”

The complaint also highlights that Sora allows users to generate videos featuring AI-created versions of real celebrities, such as Mark Cuban and Jake Paul. Cameo argues this puts OpenAI’s product in direct competition with its own platform.

“Users seeking a personalized celebrity video now have two choices,” the lawsuit explains. “They can use Cameo’s service to book a real celebrity for an authentic, custom video, or use Sora’s ‘Cameo’ feature to create an extremely realistic AI-generated version of a celebrity.”

Cameo says this similarity could mislead users into thinking both products are connected or that Cameo has partnered with OpenAI, which is not the case.

In its filing, Cameo has requested the court to block OpenAI from using the ‘Cameo’ name and to award monetary damages, though the amount has not been specified.

The case adds to the growing number of legal disputes involving AI companies and existing brands. As artificial intelligence continues to blur the lines between reality and digital creation, questions around intellectual property, likeness rights, and brand identity are becoming increasingly complex.

Both companies have yet to announce when the case will go to trial. However, the outcome could set an important precedent for how AI-generated content and branding disputes are handled in the future.